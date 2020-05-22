According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, the Big Ten is going to let its 14 member schools individually determine when athletes can return.

The conference is not expected to make a league-wide ruling about athletes returning to campus and will defer to NCAA rulings and guidelines with each campus, state and local area.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that football and men’s and women’s basketball programs could begin holding voluntary activities on June 1.

Penn State Athletics told The Daily Collegian the following in regards to the announced June 1 date:

“As always, the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and community is our first priority. We continue our planning for various scenarios and will continue to follow guidance from health officials, as well as our campus leadership and state leaders.”

According to the ESPN article, Illinois announced a detailed plan on Friday regarding its athletes’ return for voluntary activities beginning in mid-June.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said football and men’s basketball players would return between June 3 and 8. Then players from women’s basketball, volleyball and soccer teams will return early in July.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith told reporters this week that athletes would begin returning to campus on June 8, pending approval from the university.

The Big Ten presidents will reportedly meet June 7 and discuss the fall sports season and other major topics, Northwestern president Morton Schapiro told ESPN last week.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE