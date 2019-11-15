The journey for Penn State commit Caziah Holmes started in Titusville, Florida when he hit the gridiron for the first time in first grade.

But his ultimate aspirations are set far beyond the confines of Beaver Stadium — his sights are set on the NFL.

“I can say that as soon as I started playing it was something I wanted to do and something I wanted as my profession,” Holmes said.

His mother, Tiffany, his father, Charles, and his 15-year old brother and sister, Jordan and Alaysia, have served as his motivation in pursuing his NFL dream.

“My goal is to put on for my city and make a better living for my family and loved ones,” Holmes said.

He began playing youth flag football when he was seven years old and was coached by his father until he was 11.

His father said that as Caziah got older he showed attributes that signaled that he may have a future in the game.

“There were signs that I saw as a parent,” Charles Holmes told The Daily Collegian. “You see talent, and you see certain things, but you never know if it’s going to materialize into next level type stuff.”

Holmes first started getting looks from schools around the nation during his freshman year.

The all-purpose back's first offer was from Maryland in May 2017 and was followed up by one from Miami a week later.

Holmes received his offer from Penn State in February 2019 following a stellar junior season.

After visiting State College in June, the Florida product started to see a future as a Nittany Lion.

“I felt at home when I was [at Penn State]. I didn’t even want to leave when I came to visit,” Holmes said. “I got home and was like, ‘It feels like home, but I can also create my own legacy and be different,’ so that’s what I wanted to do.”

The trip gave Holmes an opportunity to meet players like Micah Parsons, TJ Jones and Noah Cain, which allowed him to get a glimpse into what it’d be like to be a part of the program.

“[The visit] was great. Being around the guys, building that bond and just getting a look at what it’s like and feeling out the guys,” Holmes said.

The camaraderie between teammates is invaluable to Holmes because it will transcend his playing days at Penn State.

“It’s very important because we’re going to be able to build that bond for life, not just for four years, for life,” Holmes said. “On the field you’ll know that’s your brother and he got your back through it all.”

After a two year recruitment process, Holmes decided to spurn in-state offers from schools like Miami, Florida and Florida State, and committed to Penn State on Aug. 9.

The prospect has ties to Florida State as his uncle, J.T. Thomas was an All-American defensive back and the first black football player for the Seminoles. He was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Steelers in 1973.

But Holmes saw the chance to be his own man and create a legacy at Penn State, and he took it.

He will be joining the class of early enrollees and starting his time at Penn State this coming spring.

The education he will receive is not lost on Holmes amidst the hype of his on-field play.

“I’ve been looking forward to something new, seeing what college is like, especially in the classroom,” Holmes said.

Enrolling early means Holmes will be able to start practicing with the team in the coming months.

He knows the transition from high school to college may not be easy, but he is not daunted by the pressure, and is ready to take on the task.

“It’s going to be different with a lot bigger guys than you’re used to running behind, so it’ll be a challenge, but it’s also going to be fun,” Holmes said.

Holmes will be joining a backfield featuring Cain, Journey Brown, Ricky Slade and Devyn Ford, all of whom can return next season.

This means he will have to earn his playing time through his performance on the field, which he will need to do by showcasing his unique athleticism.

He believes his strengths lie in his ability to run quick routes, his field vision and his ability to do things most people cannot.

“I’m going to bring in a lot of speed and different intangibles a lot of people don’t have,” Holmes said. “I’m going to work my butt off.

Holmes is in the ESPN 300 for the 2020 recruiting class, and the 4-star prospect is the fourth-ranked all-purpose back in the class.

Staying humble while surrounded by rising expectations has been what has allowed the recruit to continue working to reach his goals at the next level.

“He never gets too high and he never gets too low… he’s very humble,” his father said. “With his work ethic, and the way he goes about his everyday process, I don’t see why he can’t do great things at the next level in college and beyond.”

Outside of football, he played other sports like baseball and basketball when he was younger, but his true second love was track and field.

As a freshman at Cocoa High School, Holmes ran a 10.6-second 100-meter dash and finished his career with a personal best 21.2-second 200-meter. His time in the 100-meter is the second fastest in Cocoa history, and his time in the 200-meter is third.

This speed has translated on the field in Holmes’ time in high school.

In his junior campaign, Holmes had 18 total touchdowns, 15 of which were on the ground, and 1196 rushing yards in 12 games for the Tigers.

His production paced Cocoa to an appearance in the 2018 Class 4A Florida State Championship in 2018.

However, after a 27-13 loss against Raines High School in the title game, Holmes knew he would need to get the best out of himself and his teammates if he was going to chase another championship in his senior season.

“I’ve been continuing to grind, continuing to work hard and push my teammates to try and be better every day, and try to win a state championship,” Holmes said.

Through his support group, Holmes has become the cornerstone of the Tigers’ offense in 2019.

“A lot of people were on my side through it all in the hard times and in the games they were depending on me,” he said.

Holmes has not disappointed in his final high school season with 1,307 rushing yards, accounting for 73 percent of his team’s production in the category, and 18 total touchdowns in just nine games.

He also set a school record for longest rushing touchdown with a 99-yard burst in what would finish as a three touchdown day against Venice High School on Oct. 18.

Now I was working camera too my apologies there but this play is one of my favorite all-time calls... @CocoaFootball @CaziahHolmes #Crazy8 looking like Tony Dorset on #MNF going 99 yards. @PennStateFball & @coachjfranklin gotta love seeing this. pic.twitter.com/A3V13sqb3e — Alan Zlotorzynski (@zlotsports) October 20, 2019

This can be partially attributed to the growth of Cocoa’s offense in the last year, according to Holmes.

“I wouldn’t be here without my O-line,” Holmes said. “They’re getting better, they’re much more mature than last year and are opening up more holes for me… that’s a big part.”

Despite this improvement, Cocoa finished with a 6-3 record in the regular season, marking a slight regression from its 7-3 2018 regular season, and 10-4 final record.

Holmes will seemingly be the center of attention in the team’s game plan when they play Astronaut High School in the state playoffs on Nov. 15. Cocoa received a bye in the first week of postseason play after receiving the No. 1 seed in its region.

The Take Off Performance of the Week: @CocoaFootball and @PennStateFball commit @CaziahHolmes was as advertised a bonified beast! Produced a multi td game as he seemed to be on a different level against a great d!https://t.co/VeuTDftVfLhttps://t.co/j3c7uslHDb pic.twitter.com/r1ie4YqE2u — LiftoffCountyPrep (@LiftoffFootball) September 22, 2019

Part of having all eyes on him means Holmes has to lead by example, both on the field and off.

“He’s such a good kid, and [has a] good character, and once people see that and [his siblings] see that… they’re going to want to follow in his footsteps,” Charles Holmes said. “Being that role model type of person helps everybody.”

This, along with his play, is what Caziah sees as the key to joining the top tier of running back greats from Penn State.

“I want to be known as one of the great running backs like Saquon [Barkley], Miles [Sanders] and John Cappelletti on the field, but off the field in school and the community too,” Holmes said.

Joining that class of Penn State icons is no easy thing though, and even with NFL aspirations, Holmes knows he must take advantage of every minute he has here to make it a reality.

“I got to live every moment as I can. I need to get involved in every game that’s at Beaver Stadium because, sooner or later, it’s all going to come to an end,” he said. “I know [football] is a tradition at Penn State, so you got to give it your all.”

On Sept. 5, Penn State will play Kent State in the first game of the 2020 season. After over a decade of playing the game he loves, Holmes will finally turn his dreams into a reality when he suits up at Beaver Stadium.

“It’s been my lifelong goal and my dream to play college football,” Holmes said. “I can’t wait to come out every Saturday and put on a show for the fans and people of Pennsylvania… it’s going to be exciting.”