Saquon Barkley

After Sunday it was clear that Saquon Barkley picked up right where he left off a season ago.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys but that wasn’t the fault of the former Penn State running back.

Barkley finished the day as the game’s leading rusher with 120 yards on just 11 carries, including this run early in the game.

.@saquon picking up right where he left off pic.twitter.com/mONmRYgzOI — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 8, 2019

The second year back also caught four passes for 19 total yards.

Miles Sanders

Miles Sanders’ stats from his first career NFL game don’t stand out too much on paper — 11 carries for 25 yards and just one catch.

But if you take a deeper look, the rookie running back did some impressive things for the Eagles on Sunday.

Fantastic Debut for Miles Sanders11 carries for 25 yards doesn't tell the whole story, Miles showed flashes in the running game and, most importantly, excelled in pass protectionHere are some of his best plays vs the RedskinsI @BoobieMilesXXIV I #FlyEaglesFly I #WASvsPHI I pic.twitter.com/mY1xROOkK9 — Blue Route - TPL (@BlueRouteTPL) September 8, 2019

Sanders has received high praise throughout training camp and preseason from coaches and media, and is slated to have an increased role as the season continues.

Adrian Amos

The former Penn State safety wasn’t too involved until it really mattered in Thursday night’s NFL season opener.

Amos finished the game with two total tackles and also made one of the most important defensive plays of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Mitch Trubisky and the Bears were driving down the field with a chance to tie with a touchdown when the Bears’ QB threw the ball to the corner of the endzone only to be intercepted by Amos.

Former Bear Adrian Amos comes up with the end zone interception! @_SmashAmos31#GoPackGo📺: NBC 📱: NFL App // Yahoo Sports // https://t.co/VF2AxoC5r2 pic.twitter.com/ssUdV434LZ — NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2019

The interception sealed the win for the Packers.

Cameron Wake

The veteran pass rusher proved on Sunday that he’s still got it.

Wake recorded 2.5 sacks on the day, one of which resulted in a safety as the defensive end brought down Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield in the endzone.

Cameron Wake and the rest of the Titans defense have been wreaking havoc in Cleveland this afternoon pic.twitter.com/1CdXNt0lU1 — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) September 8, 2019

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki finished the day with two receptions for a total of 31 yards with the majority of it coming on one big 26-yard catch in the first quarter

Mike Gesicki with a big gain for the Dolphins pic.twitter.com/bjHAC0PA0U — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) September 8, 2019

Chris Godwin

Godwin finished the day as Tampa Bay’s leading receiver as he hauled three of Jameis Winston’s passes for 53 yards, including this great touchdown pass.

Richard Sherman draped all over him? Not a problem for Chris Godwin pic.twitter.com/Zb32yrAJfZ — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) September 8, 2019