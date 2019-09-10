Miles Sanders
AP file photo

Saquon Barkley

After Sunday it was clear that Saquon Barkley picked up right where he left off a season ago.

The Giants lost to the Cowboys but that wasn’t the fault of the former Penn State running back.

Barkley finished the day as the game’s leading rusher with 120 yards on just 11 carries, including this run early in the game.

The second year back also caught four passes for 19 total yards.

Miles Sanders’ stats from his first career NFL game don’t stand out too much on paper — 11 carries for 25 yards and just one catch.

But if you take a deeper look, the rookie running back did some impressive things for the Eagles on Sunday.

Sanders has received high praise throughout training camp and preseason from coaches and media, and is slated to have an increased role as the season continues.

Adrian Amos

The former Penn State safety wasn’t too involved until it really mattered in Thursday night’s NFL season opener.

Amos finished the game with two total tackles and also made one of the most important defensive plays of the game.

Late in the fourth quarter, Mitch Trubisky and the Bears were driving down the field with a chance to tie with a touchdown when the Bears’ QB threw the ball to the corner of the endzone only to be intercepted by Amos.

The interception sealed the win for the Packers.

Cameron Wake

The veteran pass rusher proved on Sunday that he’s still got it.

Wake recorded 2.5 sacks on the day, one of which resulted in a safety as the defensive end brought down Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield in the endzone.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki finished the day with two receptions for a total of 31 yards with the majority of it coming on one big 26-yard catch in the first quarter

Chris Godwin

Godwin finished the day as Tampa Bay’s leading receiver as he hauled three of Jameis Winston’s passes for 53 yards, including this great touchdown pass.

