The football career of former Penn State running back Miles Sanders came full circle on Sunday when he and the Philadelphia Eagles traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the undefeated Steelers.

Sanders came back to an environment he’s known very well throughout his life. He's a native of the Pittsburgh area and attended high school just 30 minutes from Heinz Field.

But before he reached this stage, Sanders proved himself inside the stadium while wearing blue and white.

In one of the more anticipated games in Penn State-Pitt rivalry’s recent history, Sanders and the Nittany Lions blew the Panthers out 51-6, trouncing the rival program on its home turf in 2018.

Sanders had a few big runs — including three runs of over 20 yards — in a game he finished with 118 yards on the ground.

This was Sanders first career 100-yard rushing performance as a Nittany Lion.

Prior to that performance, Sanders returned two kicks in the stadium for a total of 50 yards as a freshman at Penn State in 2016. His longest return of the day was 33 yards.

Penn State was unable to edge out a victory over its in-state rival that day, falling 42-39.

Fast-forward to Sunday — once again in the friendly confines of Heinz Field — Sanders made his impression on the game right away, with a huge 74-yard touchdown to tie the game up just before the end of the first quarter.

Once Pittsburgh responded with another score, Sanders was the answer once again, as his 1-yard touchdown rush tied the game at 14.

While it was a highly competitive game until the end of the fourth quarter, the Steelers were just able to edge out the Eagles, as first-year receiver Chase Claypool set a rookie franchise record with four touchdown receptions on the afternoon.

But, once again, Sanders was able to perform well on the Heinz Field stage, a place that — if he remains on the Eagles — he won’t see again until the 2028 season.

