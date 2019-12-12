Former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson’s off the field impact has been as impressive as what he has done on the field and it’s not going unnoticed.

The Chicago Bears wideout was named as a nominee for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award which recognizes players for their excellence on and off the field as each team nominates a player who has had a significant positive impact on his community.

.@AllenRobinson: "This means a lot to me, especially given what the Payton name means to this city, organization and league. Thank you to all of those who have supported me, especially my family, teammates and the Bears."

Robinson has worked directly with the Boys and Girls Club in Chicago, holding multiple events for the organization while also helping the community through his “Within Reach Foundation”.

The foundation provides educational resources to low-income inner-city students in Chicago.

The winner of the award receivers $250,000 to donate to a charity of their choice while the remaining 31 nominees receive $50,000 to donate.