Mike Gesicki

Gesicki picked up where he left off last week catching his second career touchdown against the Eagles.

The second-year tight end went up and over Philadelphia cornerback Jalen Mills for the score that would help the Dolphins get their third win of the season.

Gesicki finished the game with five receptions for 79 total yards which is his second-most receiving yards in a single game over the course of his young NFL career.

Allen Robinson

It was a memorable Thanksgiving for the former Penn State receiver as Robinson had another quality performance in the Bears’ win against the Lions.

Robinson caught eight passes for 86 yards and scored the game’s opening touchdown.

Mitch Trubisky found his receiver on a short pass and Robinson found his way into the endzone.

The Michigan native was targeted the second-most behind Anthony Miller and Robinson’s longest reception on the day went for 16 yards.

Miles Sanders

While it was a disappointing day for the Eagles as a whole, Sanders got back on track and had one of his better individual performances of the season.

The rookie running back finished the day with over 100 all-purpose yards and a receiving touchdown.

Sanders found the endzone on Philadelphia’s opening drive when Carson Wentz connected with the former Penn State running back on a short route to the outside.

Sanders ran for 83 yards on 17 carries in the game as the Eagles’ feature back.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley hasn’t recorded a 100-yard rushing performance since week two, but the second-year running back still put up decent numbers against the Packers on Sunday.

Barkley finished the game with 83 rushing yards on 19 carries and also caught three passes for 32 yards.

The Giants struggled against Green Bay in the snow and the former Penn State back did not score in the loss.

Sean Lee

The ‘Linebacker U’ product had one of his best performances on Thanksgiving despite the loss to Buffalo.

With 12 total tackles, nine of which were solo, Lee was all over the field for Dallas’ defense.

The veteran linebacker finished the game as the Cowboys’ second-leading tackler.