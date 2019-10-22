On Saturday Penn State saw a glimpse of what Ricky Slade could do.

As he broke through the hole and ran for a 44 yard gain, the sophomore showed what many expected coming into the season, and maybe what’s to come.

Even though the coaches made it clear before the season that all four running backs would get carries, it seemed like Slade was going to be the go-to-guy.

There was talk about how he would be able to step in and replace the likes of Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.

Maybe some of those comparisons and responsibilities were unwarranted, but with him being a highly-touted recruit, and with some of the success seen last year, expectations were high.

But before this past game, he hadn’t lived up to it.

Slade had 59 rushing yards through six games this season, well below the rest of the pack.

Even with the decent game on Saturday, he’s still only averaging 3.5 yards per carry on the season.

And while his other two carries on the night weren’t anything special, his one big run may change things around.

“It gives me a bunch of confidence,” Slade said. “Being able to finally pop my first long run. I’ve gained a lot more confidence since that run to right now, so I think it’s going to help our running back room as a whole.”

It’s easy to believe that Slade felt a monkey come off his back after the run, but he actually felt it before that.

He felt it when he ran through the line.

“Yes, I felt really relieved,” Slade said. “I felt my relief come out as soon as I got through the line. Just seeing everyone move away and just got that big hole, my relief was right there.”

The offensive line created a hole that really anyone could have ran through, so it’s fair to say that he got lucky.

But it was a break that he hadn’t received all year.

“It felt good, it really felt good to get back out there running more than five-yard carries, eight-yard carries,” Slade said. “The hole was actually humongous, I think anybody could have ran through it and it just happened to be me in that moment.”

Slade never got those holes before Saturday, and while he wasn’t putting up numbers that lived up to his standards, his mentality has never wavered.

“There’s no frustration with how I’ve been playing so far,” Slade said a few weeks ago. “Just gonna keep my head high. Just keep playing week to week.”

For now, Slade has something he can build on.

It wasn’t a beautiful run. He didn’t break a ton of tackles. He just ran through a hole.

But he got something.

Who knows if this leads to the potential that has been seen only a handful of times. But whatever happens, he’ll be ready for it.

“I can handle anything that’s put in my way,” Slade said. “That’s pretty much what I learned about myself over this past month.”