Penn State Football, vs. Ohio State, Sean Clifford (14)
Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) lines up for the snap during the game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 in University Park, PA.

 Noah Riffe

Following it's first 0-2 start in the James Franklin era, Penn State has fallen out of the AP Poll.

In the latest poll released on Sunday, the Nittany Lions weren't ranked, snapping a consecutive 63-week stretch, where Penn State was in the AP Top 25.

This streak was the fourth best in the nation and snaps the third longest ranked stretch in Penn State program history.

The Nittany Lions will look to get in the win column for the first time in 2020 on Saturday when Penn State hosts Maryland.

