Following it's first 0-2 start in the James Franklin era, Penn State has fallen out of the AP Poll.

In the latest poll released on Sunday, the Nittany Lions weren't ranked, snapping a consecutive 63-week stretch, where Penn State was in the AP Top 25.

This streak was the fourth best in the nation and snaps the third longest ranked stretch in Penn State program history.

The Nittany Lions will look to get in the win column for the first time in 2020 on Saturday when Penn State hosts Maryland.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football’s offense searching for complete performance after strong second half If there’s one thing that is clear from the last two weeks it's that Penn State is a second …