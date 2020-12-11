The Big Ten had a massive problem on its hands early this week as the Ohio State-Michigan game was called off due to the coronavirus within the Wolverines’ program.

This immediately became an issue for the No. 4 ranked Buckeyes, who needed to play one more game to be eligible for the Big Ten Championship, as the conference set a six-game minimum before the season began.

With Ohio State being the only undefeated team in the conference, having a legitimate Hesiman trophy candidate and certainly passing the “eye test” used by the College Football Playoff committee, it was a no-brainer to change the rule.

This is also because two of the three cancellations it had were due to issues with the opposing programs, rather than its own.

So while teams such as Penn State can be commended for playing all of its games so far this season, many times it’s out of a particular program’s control.

But what makes the most sense about the Big Ten allowing Ohio State to reach the Big Ten championship is that it’s clearly the only team in the conference right now that has a legitimate shot of reaching the playoff.

Despite Indiana and coach Tom Allen winning over the hearts of America with its success story this year, the loss of quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a season-ending ACL tear hurts the outlook for the Hoosiers nationally.

No. 14 Northwestern, meanwhile, who the Buckeyes will meet in the conference title game, suffered an ugly loss to an unranked Michigan State team that has just two wins on the year.

With Ryan Day’s team clearly being the only national championship contender within the conference, it makes total sense to put it in the Big Ten Championship over some teams potentially hovering around the .500 mark.

So the ridiculous scenario of a 3-5 Penn State finding its way into the conference title game would be utterly absurd considering what we have seen from the Nittany Lions in 2020.

Even James Franklin agreed Wednesday that while the Big Ten has mishandled things at times this year, the most talented teams should be able to go to the Big Ten Championship considering the circumstances this season.

“I do believe that it is the right thing to do to make sure that the best team in the Big Ten is in the Big Ten Championship game on the East side and on the West side,” Franklin said. “Especially if there are things that are outside of their control, I do believe that's the right thing to do for our conference.”

So while some Nittany Lion fans and fans of other programs are upset at the result of the Big Ten’s decision, getting the best teams to Indianapolis should always be the goal.

And considering the Buckeyes beat Indiana, the only other team that would have had an argument to go to Indianapolis, this was the correct decision.