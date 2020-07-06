Walter Football analyst Charlie Campbell has released his latest first round mock draft for 2021 and one Penn State player is being projected as an early first round pick.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons was projected to go No. 6 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

Parsons is coming off a sophomore season in which he led the Nittany Lions with 109 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

The expectations for 2020 are even greater for the Harrisburg native with him receiving plenty of preseason award watch selections both nationally and within the Big Ten.