Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

It was the first bowl game for Penn State since January 2012, and in the final game of his Penn State career, Sam Ficken played hero.

Penn State defeated Boston College 31-30 in overtime of the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl, in the first bowl game for the program after the Jerry Sandusky sanctions.

Ficken, who reportedly used Derek Jeter’s locker, drilled a 45-yard field goal with 20 seconds left in regulation at Yankee Stadium. Then, his extra point in overtime won the game for the Nittany Lions after Boston College failed to convert its extra point.

Late in the third quarter, Penn State faced a 21-7 deficit, but never panicked.

A 7-yard touchdown pass from Hackenberg — one of his four in the game — to Geno Lewis, brought the Nittany Lions within one score as the game moved into the fourth quarter.

A DaeSean Hamilton touchdown reception tied the game with just under seven minutes left.

Boston College responded with a drive of its own, kicking a go-ahead field goal with 2:10 left.

But Hackenberg led a poised Penn State offense down the field and into field goal range on a cold night in the Bronx.

In overtime, Boston College got the ball first and scored a touchdown on its third play as receiver David Dudeck broke four tackles on his first and only reception of the game.

The Eagles, however, missed the extra point, giving Penn State an opening — an opening the Nittany Lions took advantage of.

Hackenberg hit Kyle Carter on a back shoulder fade. Yankee Stadium, which looked like a small Beaver Stadium, bursted into noise, and with Ficken drilling the extra point, James Franklin's squad won its first postseason game back from the sanctions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football makes shortlist for 4-star quarterback recruit Penn State is in the running for a four-star field general in the class of 2021.