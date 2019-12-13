James Franklin was named a finalist for the Paul "Bear" Bryant coach of the year award.

Franklin led Penn State to yet another a 10 win season, exceeding expectations with a young Penn State team.

Dabo Swinney, the coach at Clemson, took home the award in 2018.

The award has been around since 1986 and Penn State coaches have taken home the award twice.

Joe Paterno was the first coach to ever win the award in 1986 and then Bill O'Brien took home the award in 2012 for his work with a sanction era Penn State team.

Franklin was recently given a new contract by Penn State through the 2025 season, but the details of the deal have not been made public yet.