The Associated Press released its All-Big Ten football selections Tuesday with five Nittany Lions receiving recognition.

Defensive end Shaka Toney was the lone Penn Stater to receive first team honors, as he was able to pick up at least five sacks for the third year in a row.

Second-team honors went to guard Mike Miranda, tight end Pat Freiermuth, defensive end Jayson Oweh, as well as safety Lamont Wade.

