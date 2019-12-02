On a day where Penn State was down its starting quarterback and its offense was struggling to get things going, Journey Brown had a career day.

Brown touched the ball 16 times on his way to 104 rushing yards, including three touchdowns.

Here is a closer look at how Brown was able to find success and will Penn State to victory against Rutgers.

Late in the first quarter, Penn State was trailing the Scarlet Knights and its offense needed a spark.

And Brown did just that with a big first down run.

Throughout the game, Brown’s explosiveness and ability to shed off tackles was on display.

On this play, Penn State is running one of its staple zone read plays.

The Nittany Lions offensive line obliterates the Rutgers defense on the zone blocking scheme and with Pat Freiermuth acting as a lead blocker, Brown has a massive hole to run through.

Brown cuts back beautifully reading the zone blocking and sheds a tackle at the second level, keeping his feet moving the entire time.

This hard nosed running from Brown and the ability to extend plays is something he did time and time again against Rutgers.

Now later in the second quarter, Brown doesn’t have the same massive hole as in the play before, but he is still able to pick up the first down.

Once again a zone read, Brown gets the ball and he is forced to be patient and wait for a hole to develop.

Brown makes a jump cut, which shifts his body away from a pair of Rutgers defenders and he is able to slip into a hole that developed and fall forward to pick up the first down.

In the second half, Penn State’s offense was driving and searching for a score to really kill any upset bid that Rutgers had.

And once again, Brown delivered with a big play of individual effort.

Penn State ran another zone read, the same exact look that was broken down in the first play.

Brown once again cuts off of the zone blocking scheme, this time it is an aggressive cut to the backside, where there is loads of space.

This play displays the fantastic vision that Brown has in order to find this space and get there.

Then, once again, Brown continues to run hard, always driving his feet and the Rutgers defense is unable to take him down as he runs into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game.

Brown running hard and Rutgers being unable to tackle him, quickly became a common theme on Saturday.

Now late in the fourth quarter, Brown explodes for his biggest play of the game.

Brown once again takes the handoff, plants his feet and takes the open hole.

Steven Gonzalez does a fantastic job of sealing off the Rutgers linebacker and Brown is off to the races.

Brown sheds one tackle near the line of scrimmage, escapes another arm tackle near the first down marker and just keeps pounding until he finally gets tripped up just shy of the goal line.

Rutgers defense was caught out of position on multiple of these runs by Brown and often just dove or tried to arm tackle Brown, something that will not work against a back like him.

Then finally, for Brown’s third rushing touchdown, he showed his ability to convert on the goal line as a physical runner.

Brown takes the handoff and once again waits for the blocking to develop.

After a slick jump cut, Brown pounds forward with a quick, direct step and pounds into the end zone, meeting a Rutgers defender at the goal line, but pushing him backwards.