The new Pennsylvania state order allowing an increase in fans for outdoor sporting events won’t have an impact on whether or not fans will be allowed into Beaver Stadium.

And that’s how it should be.

Is it possible that the Big Ten acted with some foresight and unity back when it announced that the conference would not allow fans to attend games this season? Surprisingly, it looks like it.

The new guidelines issued by the state of Pennsylvania allow for a maximum of 15% capacity for events over 10,000 people with a maximum total of 7,500 people in attendance.

If this were to be the case for Beaver Stadium, there would be massive consequences related to the spread of the coronavirus. That isn’t fair to the students attending Penn State nor the residents of Centre County.

Even though the maximum occupancy for Beaver Stadium would be significantly reduced, that wouldn’t deter those without a ticket from flocking to State College to tailgate and take part in pre- and post-game gatherings.

Centre County is already just one of two counties in the state of Pennsylvania considered to be in the ‘red zone’, according to the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

What that means is that the county has reported over 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Until that number decreases significantly, there shouldn’t be any reason for thousands of people to make the trip to Centre County.

Also, if the Big Ten had made the decision to allow fan attendance at games, there could have been competitive disadvantages to the teams in states that have differing regulations on just how many fans can attend.

Even if fans were admitted to Beaver Stadium under these new guidelines, it would be incredibly difficult to monitor and enforce the wearing of masks and social distancing for those in attendance.

Over the past few weeks of football, at the professional and college level, some states have allowed fans to attend games, and it hasn’t gone smoothly for all.

Take this past weekend’s SEC matchup between Georgia and Auburn. Fans in attendance were shown in huge gatherings without wearing masks, which drew a lot of attention on social media.

Images of the crowd at the Georgia-Auburn game in Sanford Stadium have drawn social media criticism for a lack of social distancing and fans not wearing masks. https://t.co/w1LuXIuYsv — The Red & Black (@redandblack) October 5, 2020

If we as a society are so concerned with stopping the spread of the coronavirus and returning to a point where we can have stadiums filled to full capacity, then why do anything that could potentially lead to an increase in the spread?

Here is Governor Tom Wolf’s statement about the new state order:

“Pennsylvanians must continue to social distance and wear masks as we prepare to fight the virus through the fall and winter,” Wolf said. “Regardless of the size of an event or gathering, those things are still imperative to stopping the spread of COVID. We know everyone has sacrificed in many ways, and today’s announcement reflects a gradual adjustment to our lives as we learn how we can do things safely until we have a cure, or an effective vaccine is widely available.”

If we are preparing for a ‘fight’ come this fall and winter, I don’t think that allowing thousands of people to attend sporting events is something that should be advised.

If wearing masks and social distancing are still imperative to stopping the spread, shouldn’t avoiding large crowds and gatherings also be imperative?

The fact of the matter is that we don’t have a cure nor a vaccine at the moment, and I don’t think we should be making decisions like these as we ‘learn how we do things safely;’ we should know for certain how to do things safely first.

It remains to be seen if these new guidelines will have any negative impacts on the communities in which they will apply, but for Centre County in relation to Penn State football, it’s a relief that we won’t have to find out.

