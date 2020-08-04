Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has opted out of the 2020 college football season due to coronavirus concerns, according to a post made on his twitter Tuesday morning.

Bateman is a projected first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and will now dedicate his time to private workouts and preparing for the combine.

The 2019 All-Big Ten nominee finished last year with 1,219 yards receiving while hauling in 11 touchdown passes.

He ends his college career after helping Minnesota regain national prominence after an impressive 11-2 campaign last season.

