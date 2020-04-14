Saturday was supposed to be the annual Blue-White game for Penn State, but Penn State is making sure fans will still get an opportunity to tailgate virtually.

Penn State announced on Tuesday the 2020 Blue-White Virtual Tailgate initiative that will take place on Saturday, April 18 at 11 a.m.

Fans are encouraged to host their own virtual tailgates and will have the opportunity to register their Zoom tailgates for a chance to have a member of the Penn State coaching staff, former student-athletes or the Nittany Lion join the video conference.

Penn State is also encouraging fans to share photos and recipes from their virtual tailgates.

Penn State will post various videos, release a virtual schedule poster, have a trivia contest and will host a Facebook Live rebroadcast of the 2016 Penn State-Ohio State game with check-ins from special guests.

The virtual tailgate will conclude with a special episode of the Penn State Coaches Radio Show featuring James Franklin.