"10, 10, 10"

Those were the ratings that Sean Clifford's high school coach said to Urban Meyer when he asked about Clifford's leadership, toughness and competitiveness.

When Meyer was the coach at Ohio State, the Buckeyes recruited Clifford.

Meyer also said in the clip that Clifford needs to learn from the qualities of former quarterback Trace McSorley, but he also needs to be himself.

Clifford was not only named the starting quarterback for Penn State, the team also elected him a captain.

Clifford and the rest of the Nittany Lions will take the field at 3:30 for their season opening game against Idaho on Saturday.