In a season where fast, explosive starts propelled Penn State to an 8-0 undefeated record, an abysmal first half in Minneapolis is what ultimately put a tally in the loss column for the Nittany Lions.

The game was really an inverse of almost every one that had come before it for Penn State. The defense got exposed, badly, in the first half while the offense couldn’t find its groove until after the break.

“We started poorly,” James Franklin said. “In the first half we had interceptions, we had blown coverages, we had missed tackles — we did not play well in the first half, we did not.”

In most games this year the Nittany Lions have started out hot, shut down opposing offenses, and then struggled to maintain offensive success throughout the second half.

James Franklin even noted it after the team’s victory against Michigan State.

Penn State scored 13 points in each half against the Golden Gophers, but the halves felt so different from one another because of the onslaught of scoring in the first half by the home team.

In Big Ten games this season, the Nittany Lions have scored 135 points in the first half compared to just 58 in the second.

And that’s why it was so surprising to see such a lopsided first half where Minnesota was able to get whatever it wanted with little to no rebuttal.

“The game played out the way they wanted it to play out,” Franklin said. “[They dominated] time of possession, turnovers, that’s how they’ve been playing all year long.”

Penn State played its best football after halftime and got into a groove on offense in the fourth quarter — but it was too late.

“We did enough in the second half to have a chance to win the game,” Franklin said. “But weren’t able to finish it in the red zone.”

This was really the first time all season that Franklin’s team was hit with so much adversity in the early moments of the game.

“We had to come out more dominant than we were, more aggressive than we were, and at the end of the day we didn’t do that,” PJ Mustipher said. “We did in the second half but you can’t come out here against a team like Minnesota and expect them to roll over.”

It was clear from the beginning that Minnesota had a solid plan to beat the Nittany Lions. The Penn State passing offense struggled against quality coverage from the Gophers’ secondary while the Nittany Lions’ defense looked totally lost against Tanner Morgan and his star receivers.

“They disguised coverages pretty well,” Sean Clifford said. “They hadn’t shown that in prior games but it's nothing that we haven’t seen, hats off to them they played a hell of a game, but we just have to play better, I have to play better and that’s about it.”

Penn State was on its heels from the get go and had to respond to getting hit in the mouth, which it did. But the team’s response wasn’t quick enough in the eyes of its head coach, and that was costly.

“We took too long to adjust and settle our guys down on the road in the Big Ten,” Franklin said. “The second half was a different story, but obviously it makes it challenging and difficult to start out a game like that against a really good opponent.”