The phrase “Linebacker U” has always been linked to Penn State, and this coming season should be no different.

Already tabbed as one of the best overall defenses heading into this year, the preseason expectations are that the Nittany Lions will also have one of the best linebacker groups in the country.

This linebacker unit features a strong blend of experienced veterans and young newcomers that should fear into the hearts of opposing offenses.

Headlining the group is outside linebacker Micah Parsons, who did not disappoint in his first season at the Division I level.

Parsons was one of the best overall recruits in the 2018 class and found a way to contribute on the field as a true freshman, leading the team with 82 total tackles, 47 of which were solo efforts.

After adapting to a new position last season, it’s clear that the best is still yet to come from the sophomore.

Joining him on the outside is senior Cam Brown, who finished fifth on the team with a career-high 63 tackles last season.

The fourth-year veteran had a breakout season a year ago, but missed nearly two quarters of Penn State’s Citrus Bowl loss to Kentucky after being ejected for targeting.

Brown has been a staple at linebacker for the Nittany Lions and is still getting better at this point in his career.

While the outside linebackers will undoubtedly get all of the attention, the middle linebacker position is led by one of the key veterans on the defensive side of the ball.

Redshirt senior Jan Johnson has been around the program for more than four years now, and his experience and leadership is valued by defensive coordinator Brent Pry.

A native of Mohnton, Pa., Johnson started every game last season and recorded five tackles or more in eight of his 13 appearances. He would end up finishing second on the team with 72 tackles

A former walk-on, Johnson has developed into an important player for the Nittany Lions and will look to finish his Penn State career on a high note this season.

Aside from the expected starters, there is plenty of talent off the bench at the linebacker position for Penn State.

Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks will be some of the first reserves used in game action, in addition to being responsible for accounting for true freshman newcomers Brandon Smith and Lance Dixon.

Both players were two of the top players at their position in the 2019 recruiting class — ranked third and 22nd respectively — and will likely see some crucial early playing time for the Nittany Lions this year.

The defensive line will command a lot of attention throughout the 2019 campaign, but it could very well be the linebacking corps that ends up determining the outcome of Penn State’s difficult stretch of games in Big Ten play.