In the midst of an unpredictable season, National Signing Day is here and Wednesday Penn State's focus is on the future.

At 7 a.m., recruits can begin signing their letters of intent. Follow this live blog for coverage of each signee throughout the entire day.

9:50 a.m. | Christian Veilleux, QB

Penn State’s quarterback depth of the future has just gotten deeper.

Three-star pro-style prospect Christian Veilleux officially signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lion program Wednesday.

Once a 4-star in the 247Sports composite rating, Veilleux is now the 20th-ranked pro-style quarterback and 16th-ranked player in Maryland.

Veilleux, the only quarterback in Penn State’s 2021 class, committed to the program in April over Clemson, LSU and Michigan, among others.

9:38 a.m. | Nate Bruce, G

Penn State is continuing its connection to Harrisburg High School with a 2021 offensive lineman.

Three-star guard Nate Bruce is the latest Penn State commit to sign his letter of intent.

The Harrisburg native is rated as the 30th guard and 14th best player in Pennsylvania, according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

Bruce committed to Penn State on Oct. 19, 2019.

9:28 a.m. | Landon Tengwall, OT

The top-rated commit in Penn State’s 2021 class is officially a Nittany Lion.

Four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall is the latest commit to sign to the program.

The 6-foot-6, 300 pound offensive lineman is rated as the seventh best tackle in the class and top-player in Maryland according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

The Olney, Maryland native committed to Penn State on March 26.

9:14 a.m. | Khalil Dinkins, TE

Another in-state prospect is officially a Nittany LIon.

Three-star tight end and Wexford, Pennsylvania native Khalil Dinkins is the next player to sign his letter of intent.

Dinkins stands at 6-foot-3 and is rated the 34th tight end and 17th best player in Pennsylvania according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

Dinkins committed to Penn State on Oct. 21.

9:04 a.m. | Lonnie White Jr., WR

Penn State’s second-highest ranked commit has officially joined the class of 2021.

Four-star wide receiver Lonnie White Jr., once committed to Clemson to play baseball, decommitted from the Tigers to verbally commit to the Nittany Lions back in May.

White is a top-200 recruit nationally and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

At 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, White is the newest highly ranked receiver to join wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield in Happy Valley.

8:54 a.m. | Liam Clifford, WR

Penn State football is officially welcoming another Clifford into the program next season.

Three-star wide receiver Liam Clifford, brother of Sean, has officially signed his letter of intent to come play for the Nittany Lions after committing in October of 2019.

Clifford also attended St. Xavier High School like his brother and is the 20th overall recruit in the state of Ohio.

The 6-foot-1,195 pound receiver had other offers that included Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee as well as Cincinnati.

8:45 a.m. | Jaylen Reed, S

Penn State’s recruiting pipeline in Michigan has officially gotten stronger.

The Nittany Lions secured the signing of 4-star safety and Detroit native Jaylen Reed, the 17th-ranked safety and ninth-ranked prospect in Michigan, according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Reed committed to Penn State in early April over Florida, Georgia and in-state program Michigan State, among others.

8:37 a.m. | Sander Sahaydak, K

After a summer of posting impressive kicking videos, Sander Sahaydak is officially a Nittany Lion.

The kicker and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania native is rated the second-best kicker in the nation, according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

Sahaydak committed to Penn State on April 29.

8:28 a.m. | Harrison Wallace, WR

Just a week removed from committing to Penn State, Harrison Wallace has signed his letter of intent.

Wallace, originally a Duke commit, flipped to the Nittany Lions on Dec. 7 to become the third wide receiver in James Franklin’s class of 2021.

The Pike Road, Alabama, native is the 88th-ranked wide receiver and 20th-ranked prospect out of Alabama in his class.

Wallace is the first Alabama native to commit to Penn State out of high school since Christian Campbell in 2014.

8:19 a.m. | Jeffrey Davis Jr., CB

Penn State has added a top-3 recruit from the state of Connecticut.

Cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr. officially signed with the Nittany Lions Wednesday.

Davis is the No. 40 ranked cornerback in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

7:54 a.m. | Zakee Wheatley, S

Four-star safety Zakee Wheatley is officially a Nittany Lion.

The Severn, Maryland, native signed his letter of intent Wednesday and is rated the 22nd safety and 15th best player in Maryland, according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

The 6-foot-2 player committed to Penn State on April 10.

7:45 a.m. | Jamari Buddin, LB

Penn State continues to recruit well out of the state of Michigan.

Three-star linebacker Jamari Buddin is the latest Michigan native to commit to the Nittany Lions.

Buddin is the No. 11 player out of Michigan, according to 247Sports Composite rating, and is projected to play outside linebacker at Penn State.

7:36 a.m. | Rodney McGraw, DE

The only defensive lineman in Penn State’s 2021 class has officially signed

Defensive end Rodney McGraw is the latest player to sign his letter of intent.

McGraw is a 3-star prospect and the 31st defensive end in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rating.

The Elkhart, Indiana, native is 6-foot-5 and committed to Penn State on May 3, after decommitting from Indiana.

7:19 a.m. | Kalen King, CB

Yet another commit from the state of Michigan is heading to Happy Valley this fall.

Four-star cornerback Kalen King announced he would be signing with Penn State back on April 10 but officially signed his letter of intent Wednesday as part of National Signing Day.

King chose the Nittany Lions over multiple Big Ten schools including Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan and Michigan State among others.

The 5-foot-11, 170 pound corner is the No. 16 cornerback in the country and the No. 8 overall recruit in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings.

7:18 a.m. | Kobe King, LB

Along with his brother Kalen, Penn State will be welcoming three-star linebacker Kobe King to the program next season.

The Detroit, Michigan, native signed his letter of intent Wednesday after verbally committing to the Nittany Lions on April 10.

King is rated as the No. 19 inside linebacker in the country and is the 12th best recruit in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports Composite rating.