Going up for the ball in the third quarter against Ohio State Saturday, Jahan Dotson reached up with just one hand to the chagrin of his coaches.

Dotson and his teammates are coached not to reach up with one hand and to always use both hands when looking to catch the ball.

The ends justified the means, however, as Dotson pulled in a one-handed grab and scored his second touchdown of the day, eventually landing on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays Saturday.

Dotson, as well as the other wide receivers, combined for 235 receiving yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 38-25 loss to the Buckeyes.

That production was not expected prior to the season’s start.

Penn State’s wide receiving corps was seen as one of the weaker position groups on the offensive side of the ball, with plenty of unproven players at the top of the depth chart.

Aside from Dotson, the receiving corps was rather unknown before Franklin and company’s season opener against Indiana, with just 342 total career receiving yards among the eight receivers behind Dotson on the first official depth chart of the season.

Listed as the No. 1 player on the depth chart, Dotson is the only returning wideout who registered at least 100 receiving yards in the Nittany Lions’ 11-2 season in 2019.

But after the Nittany Lions lost their two star running backs in Noah Cain and Journey Brown early in the season, wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield’s squad has stepped up to bolster the offense for the blue and white.

And Dotson believes the wide receiver corps’ efficiency was a product of talent Saturday night.

“We have a lot of talented guys on the team,” Dotson said. “We have a lot of guys who can make plays, as you saw in the second half. We had guys stepping up, catching the ball and making plays.”

Heading into Penn State’s matchup with Maryland this week, two true freshmen are listed as starters alongside Dotson — Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith.

Washington has been a listed starter for the whole season while Lambert-Smith will enter his first game as a starter Saturday.

A native of Sugar Land, Texas, Washington has impressed his teammates just two games into his college career.

“The kid has so much talent — I watch him every day in practice and he’s amazing,” Dotson said. “You guys got a little preview of what he can do with the ball in his hands.”

A 4-star recruit according to the 247Sports composite rating, Washington picked Penn State over Houston, Wisconsin and Utah, among others.

Washington has tallied six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown through two games and has become the No. 2 option behind Dotson among the wideouts.

Lambert-Smith, as the third option, has not had as many opportunities, catching just four passes for 43 yards.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native came into his college career ranked higher than Washington according to the 247Sports composite rating, but hasn’t yet been able to separate himself from the pack.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

But Franklin sees Lambert-Smith continuing to carve a role for himself on game days.

“KeAndre is a guy we saw do some really good things during camp,” Franklin said. “KeAndre has got a very bright future, tremendous quickness and ball skills.”

Lambert-Smith overtook Cam Sullivan-Brown in the last starting spot as Sullivan-Brown works through some issues to get back to 100%, according to Franklin.

As the Nittany Lions’ College Football Playoff hopes wane with its two early losses, Dotson has leaned on the teachings of a past Penn State wide receiver to guide him through the gauntlet of a Big Ten only schedule.

“KJ taught me a lot of little things about Penn State and playing big time games,” Dotson said. “I watched him over the past couple of years just make plays. He was just a playmaker — he made flashy plays, he made simple plays.”

The Nittany Lions, looking for their first win of the 2020 campaign, are beginning to see the potential of their wide receiver room as the season rolls along.

“We feel like we're getting back to a group of guys that can play and contribute,” Franklin said. “We had some circumstances that limited some of their opportunities.”