Saquon Barkley

In his most complete performance of the season Barkley carried the Giants’ offense to an overtime win over the Redskins.

The former Penn State back led all players in rushing for week 16 with 182 yards on 22 carries and added a phenomenal touchdown early on.

Barkley broke free and rattled off a 67-yard run to the endzone with just under seven minutes left in the opening quarter.

An early house call for @saquon at FedEx Field pic.twitter.com/Wcp5UC7tg1 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 22, 2019

That run put the second-year back over 100 rushing yards in the first quarter alone, but Barkley wouldn’t stop there.

The Giants’ running back finished as the team’s second-leading receiver largely thanks to this play that came in the second quarter.

Daniel Jones finds Barkley wide open on a seam route out of the backfield for his second touchdown of the game.

.@saquon is having himself a day in D.C. pic.twitter.com/2Is6fvjEOc — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 22, 2019

Barkley finished the day with a monstrous 279 total yards and two touchdowns.

Mike Gesicki

While Barkley helped lead his team to an overtime win this week Gesicki was doing just the same.

The second-year tight end caught two touchdown passes and recorded 82 receiving yards as the Dolphins came away with a win over the Bengals.

Gesicki’s first touchdown went for 31 yards as Ryan Fitzpatrick scrambled and found his tight end open just outside the endzone.

On another play where his quarterback had to scramble to make a play, Gesicki made a contested catch for his second score of the game and his first career multiple touchdown game.

.@mikegesicki is having a career day in Miami pic.twitter.com/xLf4Thebdh — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 22, 2019

Miles Sanders

In a game where the Eagles needed it most, Miles Sanders continued his recent success with another big performance on Sunday.

The rookie running back totaled 156 yards in the game with 79 on the ground and 77 in the passing game.

Sanders also found the endzone on a one-yard run to put Philadelphia up two scores in a crucial game against the Cowboys.

Don’t forget about @BoobieMilesXXIV. Penn State’s big day continues pic.twitter.com/ltDb3lEGcY — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 22, 2019

The former Penn State back iced the game late in the fourth quarter as he burst through a hole in the line and slid down after a 38-yard gain.

Sanders and the Eagles slide into 1st place in the NFC East pic.twitter.com/Zcxvd53x33 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 23, 2019

DaeSean Hamilton

It's been a tough season for Hamilton after a promising finish to his rookie campaign a year ago.

The former Penn State receiver hasn’t contributed much to the Broncos’ offense in 2019, but his performance on Sunday was one of the best of his young career.

Hamilton finished as Denver’s leading receiver in a win against the Lions tallying six catches for 65 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season.

The big day for Penn Staters continues with @SkeeterMills__ finding the end zone pic.twitter.com/4R62NQpwzi — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) December 22, 2019

Robbie Gould

For the second time in three weeks, Gould was the hero for the 49ers with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The veteran kicker was perfect on the day converting on both of his field goal attempts as well as four extra points.