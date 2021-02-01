Last season, it was a Will Levis and Sean Clifford one-two punch that left opposing defenses on their toes.

A redshirt sophomore with just one start to his credit in the 2020 campaign, what was Levis’ primary duty? Simple: run it up the gut for a minimal gain in short-yardage situations.

Levis and Clifford split snaps frequently most of last season, with a legitimate quarterback battle being won by Clifford after an abysmal start by Levis against Iowa turned into two quick touchdowns when Clifford entered the affair.

But now, the dual-threat quarterback Levis has announced his intention to transfer away from the blue and white and seek an opportunity in a different uniform with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

With option schemes running as rampant as quarterbacks themselves in college football these days, here are some potential suitors for Levis’ services over the next few years of his career.

UConn

Could Levis see himself playing for a team that didn’t even compete in 2020?

An independent program, UConn canceled its season due to the coronavirus pandemic and hasn’t fielded a team since a 2-10 season in 2019.

The most experienced quarterback on the Huskies’ roster, Jack Zergiotis, rushed for -46 yards in his true freshman season in 2019.

Aside from Zergiotis, there isn’t much certainty in the backup spots — only one other field general in Steven Krajewski has seen any game action, amassing just 25 career passing yards.

A native of Madison, Connecticut, Levis could be rewarded with early reps if he chooses to commit to the only FBS program in the state.

Kentucky

It’s no secret that Kentucky favors quarterbacks who can run the ball.

Whether it’s Terry Wilson or Lynn Bowden Jr., the Wildcats have made their affinity for the quarterback ground game crystal clear in recent years.

Now, with the likes of Wilson and Nik Scalzo in the transfer portal, coach Mark Stoops may look to re-up his tradition of sending run-first quarterbacks onto the gridiron.

Auburn transfer and current Kentucky field general Joey Gatewood is looking like the best bet for the starting spot right now, but he started just one game for Stoops a season ago.

If you want it, Will, the job could probably be yours.

And hey, it’s a Power Five program lacking a bona fide starter — so why not give it a shot?

Old Dominion

It isn’t as high-profile as a Kentucky or any other SEC school, but Levis may be best served by taking his talents below the Mason-Dixon line to a C-USA program.

If not for anything else, one word describes Levis’ connection to the Monarchs already: familiarity.

Former Nittany Lion offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne took over the Old Dominion head coaching job in December 2019 and brought with him a sizable staff with Penn State ties.

Did I mention former Penn Stater and 5-star running back Ricky Slade also followed Rahne down to Norfolk, Virginia, too?

In his transfer announcement, Levis made sure to aptly compliment the university where he spent three seasons on roster.

“Penn State will forever have a special place in my heart,” Levis said via Twitter.

If he wants to continue to experience that Happy Valley hospitality, maybe he should make his way down to Old Dominion to rekindle some old relationships.

Oregon

After just two full seasons at the helm at Mississippi State, former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead has once again been relegated to the same role he held for two years under James Franklin.

But this time, he’s in the Pac-12 with Pacific Northwest powerhouse Oregon.

While at Mississippi State, Moorhead brought in a transfer quarterback known for using his legs who couldn’t win the starting job at a program that calls Beaver Stadium “home.”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

That player was Tommy Stevens, best known for his time at Penn State as the featured “Lion” position quarterback, a do-it-all spot in Franklin’s scheme.

While Levis never played under Moorhead, there are parallels between the transfer portal resident and Stevens — who has spent time with two professional teams after being taken in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It may now be above Moorhead’s pay grade to give a roster spot to a transfer quarterback from one of his previous coaching stops, but maybe, just maybe, the Ducks will consider taking in Levis this offseason.