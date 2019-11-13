With three games left on the Big Ten schedule and a tally in the loss column, the possibilities of Penn State’s postseason are narrowing down.

Here’s a look at a handful of scenarios ranging from best case to worst case for the Nittany Lions.

Best Case

Yes, there is still a chance that Penn State sneaks its way into a spot in the College Football Playoff, but it is a bit far fetched at this point.

This would obviously be the best case scenario for the Nittany Lions and realistically if they win out the committee will have to take them into consideration, especially if the Big Ten Championship game is a shot at redemption against Minnesota.

But, this all really hinges on Penn State’s trip to Columbus which after this past Saturday looks like it could be a blowout in favor of Ohio State.

If the Nittany Lions take down the Buckeyes and run the table, there’s still a lot of other factors at play in order for them to reach the playoff.

To make the playoff Penn State would likely need Minnesota to lose one of its remaining regular season games against either Iowa, Northwestern or Wisconsin.

In that case, the Nittany Lions would go into the Big Ten Championship game with just a single loss and there wouldn’t be the possibility of two, one loss Big Ten teams to come out of the championship game. At that point, Penn State would be Big Ten Champions, having beaten the next best one loss Big Ten team, Ohio State, giving it the best resume of any team in the conference.

Baylor would likely need to lose a game eventually, which is plausible with a matchup against Oklahoma this weekend, and also for LSU to beat Georgia in the SEC Championship.

At that point, LSU would hold its place atop the rankings, followed by Clemson and then the final two spots would be made up of one loss teams.

With Penn State’s strength of schedule as well as conference championship, it would have the best argument to get one of the spots while the other would go to the PAC-12, Big 12, Alabama or Ohio State.

Worst Case

The worst case for this Penn State team in its final three regular season games would obviously be going 0-3, but there isn’t much of a chance Rutgers gets a win in Beaver Stadium.

If the Nittany Lions did lose to both Ohio State and Indiana, it could fall to fourth in the Big Ten East and possibly drop out of the top-25.

With a three loss record on the season, Penn State would be looking at a couple of mid-level bowl games as its postseason destinations.

One possibility would be the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl which takes place in San Diego, California on December 27. This would match the Nittany Lions up with a PAC-12 opponent such as Stanford, Washington or any of the conference’s schools with around four or five losses.

Another possibility would be the Redbox Bowl on December 30 in Santa Clara, California.

Penn State would likely match up with a mid-level PAC-12 opponent for this game as well.

Realistically

The most realistic outcome for the Nittany Lions in their final three regular season games would be a 2-1 record with the loss coming to Ohio State.

In that case, Penn State would finish second in the Big Ten East with an overall record of 10-2.

The Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Cotton Bowl and Outback Bowl would be the postseason possibilities in this situation.

Pasadena would be the least likely of the options as a trip to the Rose Bowl would be dependent on Minnesota dropping one or two of its final three regular season games and losing the Big Ten Championship if it were to get there.

But as of now, the Golden Gophers have the leg up on Penn State with the head to head victory as well as the undefeated record and could afford to lose the Big Ten title game if it goes into it without a loss — Minnesota controls its own destiny in regards to the Rose Bowl.

The Nittany Lions would likely land in the Outback or Orange Bowl.

If it were to be the Outback, Penn State would likely have a date with Auburn on New Year’s Day in Tampa, Florida.

As for the Capital One Orange Bowl, the Nittany Lions would likely face an opponent from the ACC such as Virginia or Wake Forest.