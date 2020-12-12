Last season, Jaquan Brisker stood on the sideline during the first play from scrimmage in Penn State’s White Out matchup with Michigan.

The recent transfer from Lackawanna College witnessed his teammates and a raucous sea-of-white crowd force a Wolverine timeout before Jim Harbaugh’s program even ran a play.

Alongside the Cotton Bowl and Penn State’s three wins in 2020, Brisker’s first and only White Out as a Nittany Lion stands out in the starting safety’s mind as one of his favorite memories in Happy Valley.

“I got to experience the White Out and the fans, it was the craziest atmosphere ever,” Brisker said. “Then with our wins this year, coming from adversity and showing we aren’t giving up — that’s big.”

And now — alongside his senior classmates — Brisker may have played his last game on the natural grass of Beaver Stadium’s field.

Penn State celebrated its upperclassmen on Senior Day, with organized festivities including players and their parents before the program’s 39-24 win over Michigan State.

The program recognized 12 players in total, as redshirt juniors Trevor Baker and Carson Landis took part in the festivities alongside the Nittany Lions’ true seniors and fifth-year players.

As Brisker warmed up and took in his Senior Day, he was just appreciative to take the field with teammates who aren’t just teammates.

They’re family.

“It was an honor, especially being at Penn State,” Brisker said. “Coming out for Senior Day, it was just good to be out there with my brothers.”

Although families weren’t permitted in the stands while the game was being played, parents and families of the seniors were ushered into the stadium before the game to see their players before they played their final home game.

Redshirt senior center Michal Menet believes Penn State’s effort to make seniors’ families a part of the festivities demonstrates the program’s commitment to him and his teammates.

“It was awesome that they found a way to get our families out there for the ceremony,” Menet said. “I think it was really important for all of the seniors to have them there, and it shows how much this team appreciates us.”

Of the 12 seniors honored Saturday, eight were in-state recruits whose talents were grown in the Commonwealth.

Just two-and-a-half hours away from his hometown of Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, Menet has found a second home in State College since coming to Penn State in 2016.

“I’m just incredibly grateful for everybody in this program, the players, staff, coaches — everybody,” Menet said. “This town has loved me and loved us, and I’ve loved them since I got here.

“I’ll continue to for the rest of my life.”

After becoming the program’s starting center in his sophomore year, Menet has been named a team captain in each of the past two seasons.

When the referees blew the whistle as the clock hit double zeros in the fourth quarter, James Franklin watched his seniors take a lap around an empty Beaver Stadium that would usually have 100,000-plus fans applauding their contributions to the Penn State community.

“It was emotional for me to watch those seniors at the end of the game,” Franklin said. “Typically those guys get to walk the stadium and high five all of the fans. To watch those guys walking around an empty stadium, it was emotional for me.”

Starting safety Lamont Wade was one of those players, and his days as an early enrollee didn’t feel too far off while he was sitting on the field contemplating his career and achievements.

“All of this came in the blink of an eye,” Wade said. “It’s still surreal to me, I still haven’t realized that it was possibly my last game at Beaver Stadium and last game with the guys possibly.”

Wade started his Penn State career as a true freshman in 2017 and has recorded 132 total tackles with 11 pass deflections in his four seasons with the team.

And with potentially no more home contests for the team captain, Wade wanted to make sure he made the most of his waning moments inside the Nittany Lion venue.

“I had to take a moment to take everything in.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE