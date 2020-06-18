A program like Penn State boasts a handful of household names, but there’s also plenty of talent that goes deeper than surface level.

Whether it’s a true freshman who immediately makes an impact or a fifth-year senior who finally finds his role, it seems like there’s a breakout player on every team, every year.

Here are the Nittany Lions’ best candidates to fly under the radar this offseason until making an impact when competition begins this fall.

Daequan Hardy, cornerback

The cornerback position is loaded with known talent in Tariq Castro-Fields and Keaton Ellis, but Hardy could make a big impression in his first full season at Penn State.

Appearing in two games before eventually taking a redshirt, Hardy exhibited his work ethic to the coaching staff by being named the developmental squad’s defensive player of the year for his work on the practice field.

Hardy, a Pittsburgh native, was a 3-star recruit out of high school and the 135th ranked cornerback in his class of 2019 according to the 247Sports composite rating.

Aside from Ellis and Castro-Fields, there isn’t much separation among the other cornerbacks on the depth chart — giving Hardy a prime opportunity to contribute early on as a rotation player.

Brenton Strange, tight end

When Penn State fans think of the tight end position, they think of one name and one name only — Pat Freiermuth.

The hype around Freiermuth is well-deserved, as he projects to be one of the top tight ends in the country after electing to not enter the NFL Draft in favor of staying at Penn State for his junior season.

The backups at tight end are often overlooked, but they could provide an explosive punch if called upon.

One of those backups is Strange, a redshirt freshman, who saw action in just two games while keeping his ability to redshirt in 2019.

While his playing time was limited, Strange’s efficiency wasn’t.

Strange caught a touchdown in his first career game against FCS opponent Idaho and was one of six Nittany Lions to catch a touchdown pass.

In his second season in Happy Valley, Strange will be eligible to appear in every game for tight ends coach Tyler Bowen and could get early minutes while Freiermuth and Zach Kuntz are catching a break on the sideline.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith, wide receiver

One of the true freshmen who could have a coming-out party in his first year in the collegiate ranks, Lambert-Smith will likely find an early role in a rather unknown wide receiving corps for Penn State.

Lambert-Smith wasn’t the highest ranked Nittany Lion commit in the class of 2020, but he enters the roster at one of the most questionable positions on the depth chart.

KJ Hamler, Justin Shorter and Mac Hippenhammer are gone, leaving Jahan Dotson as the only wide receiver who caught 10-plus passes in 2019.

At 6-foot-1, Lambert-Smith ran a 4.50 second 40-yard dash in high school and was recruited by Clemson, North Carolina and Ohio State, among others.

Shane Simmons, defensive end

The only upperclassman on this list, Shane Simmons hasn’t found much success in his Nittany Lion career thus far.

That could change in his last season of collegiate eligibility, though.

Simmons has only recorded 43 career tackles, but his best year came last season with 19 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.

The Hyattsville, Maryland, native was a highly-touted recruit coming out of high school, but has yet to live up to the lofty expectations set for him.

The 41st ranked player in the class of 2016 according to the 247Sports composite rating, Simmons will likely again appear in every game for Penn State this season after the departure of Yetur Gross-Matos to the NFL.

With Jayson Oweh predicted to be the full-time starter on the strong side, Simmons may be asked to step in if Oweh struggles in his first season in the starting eleven.

Devyn Ford, running back

It’s easy to forget about Devyn Ford with the majority of the Penn State running back highlights coming from Journey Brown and Noah Cain in 2019.

But Ford had a pretty fruitful season as a freshman as well, rushing for three touchdowns and picking up an 81-yard run against Idaho in his debut.

Ford was actually a slightly higher ranked recruit than Cain, being ranked one spot ahead of Cain in the running back position rankings according to the 247Sports composite rating.

While Cain found his stride earlier on in his career than his fellow freshman teammate, Ford has shown spurts of his offensive abilities in his 12 games played.

Franklin showed last season that he isn’t afraid to split repetitions between running backs, and Ford has the talent to make a dent in opponent defenses when Brown and Cain are on the sideline.