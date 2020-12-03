Penn State is guaranteed to have a losing season for the first time since 2004.

Whether or not the Nittany Lions end the season on a high note is dependent on its performance in the remaining two regular season games, and the Week 9 game against a Big Ten West opponent.

After Penn State got into the win column for the first time this season Saturday after beating Michigan 27-17, the Nittany Lions are focused on building off that success for the final stretch.

“With the rough start to the season, when things like that happen, it can’t make you invest less — it has to make you invest more.” redshirt sophomore quarterback Will Levis said.

For the first five games of the season, James Franklin and his team seemed beaten down after each loss, as the majority of the results were self-inflicted.

It was the little things and the lack of attention to detail far too often.

But after beating the Wolverines, everything seemed to come together, and Penn State found its winning formula.

“I feel like we were just more focused and diligent on the little things and the details,” redshirt sophomore defensive end Jayson Oweh said. “Just trying to clean up the little things that were hindering us from winning the past five weeks.”

Another area that was an issue was the first half of games, and having to play from behind early in games.

“We were really just deliberate on coming out and starting fast since it’s been known that we’re a second half team,” Oweh said. “We were just really trying to come out and get the first punch, and once we did that, we were able to catch our rhythm early.”

Against Michigan, the Nittany Lions showed what kind of team they have wanted to be all season long, but it hadn’t fully come together yet.

Despite outscoring its opponents in four of the five second halves of games to start the season, the late comeback attempts consistently came up short.

“I think there are a lot of little things that are hard to point out,” Levis said. “What I do know is we were really, really, really close to things clicking and this becoming a really well-oiled machine, and we got glimpses of that here and there throughout the season.”

The Nittany Lions’ offense was able to establish the run and take care of the ball against Michigan — something it had failed to do in prior games.

But as the offense found its rhythm, the defense stepped up for crucial stops on third and fourth downs.

“We made critical plays at critical times,” Franklin said. “Which is really something we’ve done a pretty good job of over time, but had not done early in the season.”

Those plays and many more, will be key as Penn State’s defense prepares for a Rutgers side that will lean heavily on the run, just as Michigan did.

Oweh has played a crucial role in stopping the run this season, as the defensive end has a team-high 5.5 tackles for loss, all coming from run plays.

“That’s what our approach has to be for the next few games, and really next season as well,” Oweh said. “We just have to keep being diligent and deliberate on the little things.”

Oweh doesn’t have a sack this season, which is surprising considering the lofty expectations he held coming into the year.

But his approach to watching film is meticulous, and all about the little things he puts an emphasis on analyzing.

“I just love critiquing the little things in my game,” Oweh said. “Not even if I made a play, but every single play I’ll spend like 10-20 minutes just watching what I could have done better with steps and alignment and stuff like that.”

The Nittany Lions are pleased to have a tally in the win column after last week, but moving forward, they don’t expect to lose another game.

As they prepare to finish the 2020 season, the goal is to continue to grow and reach their full potential, despite the overarching disappointment of the campaign.

“Sure, against Michigan we played well, but we still didn’t even touch the surface of where our potential is right now, which is exciting,” Levis said. “We’re going to keep working and keep chipping away… I think it’s just a matter of time before things start popping off.”

