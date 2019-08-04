James Franklin took the podium in Beaver Stadium on Saturday signifying that summer is coming to a close and football season is right around the corner.

The Nittany Lions opened their camp on Friday with their first official practice of the season.

On Saturday, Franklin and the players addressed the media for the first time in the 2019 season. Here are a few highlights from Penn State football’s media day.

The quarterback battle continues

It didn’t take long for Franklin to be asked about the impending quarterback battle after the graduation of Trace McSorley.

But the Penn State coach isn’t ready to name a starter just yet.

“When we will name a quarterback, I can't tell you,” Franklin said. “We will do it when it's obvious to everybody.

“Sometimes you get in tough situations, when it's not obvious, it's a close call. That's what we get together as a staff and make that decision and move forward. But I don't know the timeline of that. Obviously the earlier, the better, for everyone involved.”

It is believed that Sean Clifford is the front runner for the job but according to Franklin both Clifford and Will Levis are approaching the battle in the right way, as if they were both the starter.

Offensive coordinator, Ricky Rahne, is excited about the challenge of having a new quarterback and all the learning that is going on every day at practice.

“There's going to be a challenge which is exciting,” Rahne said. “So obviously, being around a guy like Trace and watching his development over five years was rewarding, but being able to coach guys like Clifford and Levis and the two young guys, Michael Johnson junior and Taquon and being around a guy like Michael Shuster who provides an unbelievable amount of value in that room, it's extremely rewarding every day I'm in there.

“Those guys are very coachable and quite frankly, it's been a lot of fun.”

A new set of leaders

Many of Penn State’s leaders of the past are gone, leaving an important gap in the team.

But one that Franklin is confident will be filled as camp is all about “finding your identity.”

Franklin went on to mention a bunch players including Michal Menet, Steven Gonzalez and Will Fries, all senior linemen who are among the most experienced players on the team.

But it’s not just the experienced players that Franklin is impressed with, it’s some of the young leaders, with some even reminding him of Saquon Barkley.

“I think you're going to have some guys that are young, like Freiermuth who played a lot of football last year and had success and is more comfortable,” Franklin said. “I was watching Saquon the other night. They were doing an interview about him and his leadership has obviously, it's improved. His role on the team from a leadership perspective, he's got a stronger voice, he's got a louder voice right now in their organization in I think year two.

I think Freiermuth is like that. I think KJ is like that, a guy that's had success. It probably doesn't have to be this way, but typically, those guys that have a great impact also are guys that have been successful on the field.”

But Franklin made it clear that leadership can’t come from a few players, there has to be leaders at every position in order for the team to reach its potential.

Penn State is also a very young team this season which according to Franklin comes with some positives and negatives.

“The positives is you've got a bunch of guys that are hungry and are excited and that have something to really prove and got a chip on their shoulder,” Franklin said. “I don't think there's any doubt about that. Obviously the negatives, is you lack experience, and experience counts and experience matters. There's no doubt about it.”

Creating an environment

As Penn State continues to have success more and more coaching assistants are leaving the program in order to pursue opportunities at other schools.

And according to Franklin, this isn’t a bad thing.

“If guys are leaving for clear promotions, then it's a no-brainer and it should be a decision that everybody is excited about and everybody embraces, and our players see it and are happy for them and we're happy for them, the administration,” Franklin said.

The bad thing according to Franklin is when the coaches make a lateral move to another program, although Franklin would like to get Penn State to a point where no assistants want to leave under any circumstances.

“We have to create an environment here as much as we possibly can, that guys are happy here, they feel appreciated, and that we have an awareness -- my biggest thing is that we are having an awareness of what the market is,” Franklin said. “You know, what the market is like nationally, what the market is like in the teams that we would consider peer institutions and things like that.

“And we don't have to lead the pack, but we need to be in that conversation.”

Championship Habits

Franklin opened his press conference by unveiling the teams mantra for the 2019 season which is “championship habits.”

“Just big believers in the habits that our guys have on and off the field are really going to allow them to be successful in both areas, as well,” Franklin said. “So it's all of it. It's all of the little things, all the details. It's how we practice. It's how we meet. It's how we prepare. It's how we are in the community. It's how we are in class sitting in the front row taking notes early, all those things.”

In order for Penn State to take the next step and turn some of its close losses into wins against high quality opponents, it will need to nail the small details and have championship habits.