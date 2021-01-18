Penn State football surprised many folks earlier this month when it announced a change was being made at the offensive coordinator spot.

After just one season, the Nittany Lions let go of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and brought in former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.

Many expected that Ciarrocca would have earned another year on Franklin’s staff after the way the team finished out the pandemic-ridden season, but instead, the program chose to go in another direction.

Franklin discussed that move Monday.

In his season wrap-up Zoom press conference, the coach said that while the team decided it would part ways with Ciarrocca, the respect he has for the 55-year old coordinator will last forever.

“I’ve got a tremendous amount of respect for Kirk, I truly do,” Franklin said. “It’s obviously a tough decision and a tough part of the business. It was a tough conversation to have. Kirk handled it extremely well like he does everything, he is a total class act and I wish him nothing but the best.”

But while letting go of the first-year play-caller was a tough decision, bringing in Yurcich is something that Franklin has been looking at for a while and was not an opportunity he was going to pass up.

“The process and the way it played out obviously happened pretty fast,” Franklin said. “Yurcich is a guy that I've been in contact with and communicating with for a long time. And I think at the end of the day, it was a very tough decision obviously, but philosophically, I felt like it was the right thing for us to do.”

He cited that his ability to adapt to the modern college game of scoring points, creating explosive plays and minimizing turnovers was the reason why he feels that Yurcich will be so successful at Penn State.

Plus, his ability to develop talent is an aspect which cannot be overlooked considering his work with quarterbacks in the past.

Those quarterbacks include Mason Rudolph at Oklahoma State, Justin Fields at Ohio State and, most recently, Sam Ehlinger at Texas.

The track record is undeniable, and Franklin is hoping he can do the same with Sean Clifford, Will Levis and the rest of the quarterback room this upcoming season.

Part of the hope for improvement comes with the style in which Yurchich runs his offense.

Franklin stated that they are going to be getting back to a similar style from the Ricky Rahne and Joe Moorhead days, where the offense was run with some different technique and personnel.

“It's going to be spread. It's going to be tempo, it's going to be an emphasis on explosive plays,” Franklin said. “Obviously we're still working through all those types of things but philosophically me and Mike have been talking for a long time. And we're on the same page in what we want to do and how we want to do it.”

With the excitement of the new hire also comes some understandable concerns about the chemistry among the offense.

This will be the team’s fourth offensive coordinator in the last five years, but Franklin said that is just a part of the world of college football in 2021 — movement will always be happening.

“I think obviously in a perfect world you'd love to have continuity, but I could also state and show a number of examples of where that's not happening when you look at college football,” Franklin said. “That's just kind of the nature of the beast now.

“We want as much continuity as we possibly can have, but there's going to be turnover in college football.”

