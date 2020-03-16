Penn State Football Pro Day, Miles Sanders, Saquon Barkley
Buy Now

Former Penn State running back Saquon Barkley smiles with running back Miles Sanders at Penn State Football Pro Day in Holuba Hall on Tuesday, March, 19, 2019.

 Eric Firestine

Despite being division rivals in the fall, a pair of former Penn State running backs completed an offseason workout together. 

Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders recently trained together and completed agility drills on hills.

The workout even caught the attention of James Franklin. 

The pair last played together in 2017 at Penn State. 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags