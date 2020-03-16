Despite being division rivals in the fall, a pair of former Penn State running backs completed an offseason workout together.

Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders recently trained together and completed agility drills on hills.

Former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders workin’ on the HILLS 😤 @BoobieMilesXXIV (via @saquon) pic.twitter.com/SJGVbNLdUu — Overtime (@overtime) March 16, 2020

The workout even caught the attention of James Franklin.

The pair last played together in 2017 at Penn State.