It wasn't always pretty, but Penn State improved to 10-2 on the season with a 27-6 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

Our football staff gives their grades on Penn State's performance in the victory.

Offense: C-

Penn State’s offense was dormant for large chunks of this game, and for the first 30 minutes, it appeared as if Rutgers was a team that was playing for a berth in a New Year’s Six bowl game — not the other way around.

The Nittany Lions struggled mightily in the passing game, as backup quarterback Will Levis finished with 81 passing yards on just eight completions. He was visibly uncomfortable in the pocket for the entirety of the contest, and struggled to get the ball out of his hand when Rutgers brought pressure.

These struggles through the air bled into the offense’s efficiency as Penn State was only 3-of-10 on third down, most of which came in medium, or long situations.

However, the lone bright spot for the Nittany Lions came via the ground game.

Led by running back Journey Brown — who finished with 103 yards and three touchdowns on the day — Penn State ran the ball 46 times for a total of 252 yards.

The hosts averaged 5.5 yards per rush, but were hesitant to run the ball in the first half, especially in crucial situations.

But when it needed to salt the game away, Penn State sealed the victory with an eight-play, 44 yard touchdown drive that featured seven running plays and was capped off by Brown’s third rushing touchdown.

Defense: B-

Penn State’s defense only allowed six points and Rutgers never found its way into the end zone, yet it seemed like anything but a dominant performance from the Nittany Lions defense.

Rutgers gained 383 yards and at times controlled play against the Penn State defense.

The Scarlet Knights found a lot of success through the passing game as quarterback Johnny Langan averaged 13.3 yards per completion.

Rutgers also controlled the line of scrimmage at times during the game on its way to 184 rushing yards.

In a normal game, against normal competition, only allowing six points would be worthy of an ‘A’ for the Penn State defense.

But Rutgers isn’t normal competition, the Scarlet Knights are a team that hasn’t been competitive in a majority of its games this season.

Rutgers shouldn’t have picked up anywhere near the 19 first downs it did.

Penn State bent, but didn’t break and ultimately held Rutgers out of the end zone, but there was a lot more to this performance than just the stats.

Special Teams: A

Penn State had one of it’s best games on special teams of the season against Rutgers.

KJ Hamler looked a threat in the return game even though his best run-back of the game was negated due to a penalty, and on Jordan Stout’s lone kickoff that wasn’t a touchback the Nittany Lions recovered a squib kick down at the Scarlet Knights’ six yard line.

Blake Gillikin showed out in his final game at Beaver Stadium with his best punt of the season, a 72-yarder that downed Rutgers at the three-yard line.

Overall Penn State played a clean game on special teams and shined in moments on its way to victory.

Coaching: B-

There isn’t a glaring coaching error in this game, but the first half could have been called better offensively.

Penn State didn’t get Journey Brown going early in the game, which stalled the offense at points.

Obviously, the coaching staff figured it out and Brown’s play was a big reason for the success in the second half. But it was something that could have been emphasized in the first half.

Other than that, there isn’t really anything to point out with the coaching staff.