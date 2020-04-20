After appearing in 51 games over four seasons, recovering from an ACL injury and making 126 tackles, John Reid’s Penn State career is over.

As the cornerback looks forward to the NFL Draft, here are five of the best moments in Reid’s lengthy time as a Nittany Lion.

Pick 6 against Buffalo in 2019

Reid scored one touchdown in his time with the blue and white, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for the Nittany Lions.

This season, Penn State was struggling at home against Buffalo, and after a Penn State turnover gave the ball to the Bulls, it looked like an upset was brewing.

But then, Reid jumped a comeback route on third down, grabbing the interception and returning it to the house, sparking a dominant third quarter from Penn State.

The Nittany Lions went on to win the game 45-13, despite trailing at halftime.

This was one of Reid’s two inceptions in the 2019 season.

Interception against Iowa in 2018

Before Reid scored his first touchdown in 2019, he was only a few yards away against Iowa in 2018.

The Nittany Lions were trailing the Hawkeyes in an ugly game, but, once again, Reid came through with a game-changing play.

The cornerback took advantage of an errant pass, made a play on the ball, and then was off to the races.

Reid cut across the field as he reached the 25-yard line and had his eyes on the endzone. Once he reached the five yard line, he leaped towards the goal line but was denied his first touchdown.

A few plays later, Tommy Stevens scored on a three-yard run, and Penn State tied the game against the Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions went on to win the tight game 30-24 with Reid’s first-half interception being one of the big difference makers.

Game-sealing interception against Temple in 2016

In 2016, Reid had one interception, but it was a big one, sealing a victory in the most recent meeting between in-state rivals.

In 2015, Penn State dropped its first game to Temple since World War II. The Nittany Lions didn’t want to suffer a similar fate at Beaver Stadium in 2016.

It was a back and forth affair, and Temple got the ball back with under a minute to go with a chance to tie the game.

But Reid had other plans.

Penn State got pressure on the quarterback, forcing an underthrown ball. Reid grabbed it and slid down to seal the victory.

Reid finished the game with four tackles, but the vital interception sealed a victory in what would become a special season for the Nittany Lions.

Forced fumble against Maryland in 2015

Reid made an impact early in his Penn State’s career and showed one of the reasons why NFL scouts are high on the cornerback.

In the first quarter of a game against Maryland at M&T Bank Stadium in 2015, Reid came up and delivered a big hit, forcing a turnover and ending a Terrapin opportunity in the red zone.

Penn State took the lead on the ensuing drive with a Saquon Barkley run and battled from behind throughout to eventually win the game 31-30.

Throughout his career, Reid has been excellent at coming up and making big plays from the edge and has delivered numerous big hits.

Reid’s ability to play as the star in a nickel defense and cover slot receiver is one of his biggest strengths, and he will likely be featured as a nickel or slot corner in the NFL.

Punt return against Kent State in 2016

Reid also returned punts in his time at Penn State, and although he never brought one back for a touchdown, the cornerback had a number of electric returns, including this one against Kent State in 2016.

Penn State was in control in the season-opening game, but Reid set Penn State in great field position by making four defenders miss and almost breaking a fifth as he showed off an excellent combination of speed, balance and agility.