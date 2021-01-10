Just a few years after his playing days, one Penn Stater is already a position coach for a Power Five school.

Former blue-and-white tight end Adam Breneman was named the tight ends coach at Arizona State Sunday after spending one season as an offensive graduate assistant for Herm Edwards' program.

Breneman appeared in 13 games over three seasons for the Nittany Lions before completing his college career at UMass, in which he was twice named a consensus All-American selection.

The 25-year-old coach is now the youngest position coach on the Sun Devils' staff.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE