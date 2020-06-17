Like the rest of the country over the past few months, Penn State running back Noah Cain has been forced to make some serious adjustments in his life due to a global pandemic.

But while the coronavirus has obviously affected the little things in his life like workouts and team activities, it also has had a larger impact on his family.

The sophomore running back told the media on Tuesday that he was unable to go back to his hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, during the "stay at home" period as the town was considered a hotspot for the virus.

Taking his family’s guidance, Cain spent time in both Texas in Arizona during these past few months.

But while Cain was ensuring his own safety, four of his family members including his mother tested positive for the coronavirus, and from then on he realized this disease is not something to be taken lightly.

The Nittany Lion back admitted that right when the pandemic started he somewhat looked the other way, thinking something so distant from him wouldn’t affect his personal life.

But that quickly changed for Cain once it hit home with his family being impacted, and from then on he was well aware of the serious nature of the coronavirus.

“[The virus] needs to be taken seriously, it’s not a joke,” Cain said. “At first I thought it's just a virus, I'm not gonna get it but as time went on and loved ones close to me started getting it, I started to take it more seriously and started to take all of the precautions that are needed.”

Cain then said his four family members who came down with the virus are “all doing better now.”

But with that being said, he made it clear that his family really struggled in dealing with the symptoms and side effects that come with the illness.

“You lose your smell, you lose your taste, throwing up, vomiting, stomach hurting — it's a real thing,” Cain said. “I take it as kinda disrespectful when people don’t take it as seriously because it is a real thing and I’ve seen what it can do.”

While his loved ones continued to push through their fight with coronavirus, they kept encouraging Cain to do what he loves and come back to State College to begin preparing for what should be an important season for the young running back’s development.

But even Cain knows this season won’t be like any other, as concerns surrounding the coronavirus will surely have their effects on college football in 2020.

“[It’ll] definitely be in the back of my mind all the time honestly, just because I’ve seen how easily my family had gotten it just by being in the same room as a person who had it,” Cain said. “All it takes is one.”