As Sean Clifford launched a pass 12 rows deep into the empty Memorial Stadium seats on third-and-11 in the first quarter, the Nittany Lions’ struggle deep in opponent territory continued.

Penn State settled for a field goal, something it would do two more times in the red zone in its 30-23 loss to Nebraska Saturday.

Penn State’s offense continued its inconsistent play from the opening three weeks with quarterback performance as well as questionable play-calling coming to the forefront.

The team is facing a quarterback dilemma while trying to get used to the new play style of first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarocca.

But what has been perhaps the unit’s biggest problem is the red zone offense, which was magnified in the Nittany Lions fourth straight loss to start 2020.

As Sean Clifford committed two turnovers in the first half to add to his already Big Ten lead in that department, second-string quarterback Will Levis replaced the much maligned Clifford and went on to do some impressive things, finishing 14-for-30 for 219 yards and 61 rushing yards.

But Penn State still didn’t capitalize on some of the opportunities it received, scoring just 16 points on six total red zone drives.

“I think it comes down to accuracy. I thought some of my decisions were good but the throws weren't there,” Levis said. “[Nebraska] did a good job defending our routes down there, but whenever you get close to the goal line then it comes down to technique and accuracy for the quarterback position.”

While much of the struggles can be pointed to the inconsistent abilities of both Levis and Clifford, blame can certainly be put on new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who has had a less than stellar start to begin his Nittany Lion tenure.

The former Minnesota coordinator came to Penn State with hopes of thriving under James Franklin and replicate what he did with Tanner Morgan and the Gophers in 2019.

But the play calling has been questionable to say the least, and James Franklin is well aware that Ciarrocca, as well as himself, have plenty of room for improvement.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State football once again struggles in first half, searching for consistent 60 minutes If only the second half of games counted, Penn State would be 4-0 and probably be the No. 1 …

Take a look at the end of this one third quarter drive for example.

The Nittany Lions had first and goal from the 7-yard line and an opportunity to continue to wear down a tired Husker defense and make the game just a single score deficit.

Instead of using creativity to catch Nebraska off guard with its back up quarterback, Ciarrocca had the same vanilla gameplan that has been used all season.

Two Levis runs up the middle sandwiched by a Keyvonne Lee rush for no gain, deflated the Penn State offense, who was ready to punch it in for six after doing all of the right things to get down the field.

Jake Pinegar ended up hitting a 27-yard field goal and Penn State’s offense left the field, disappointed once again.

And taking an even greater look at the deficiencies inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, Penn State scored just one touchdown in its six red zone trips, which certainly isn’t a recipe for success in terms of winning games.

“We have got to be more detailed and we’ve got to be better in the red zone offense,” Franklin said. “Some of those balls we’ve just got to make, put them in a position where our guys have the chance to go get it. But that's that's kind of the story.”

While Levis made some noise in terms of moving the ball and getting Penn State down the field, his accuracy in tight windows clearly was a problem for Ciarrocca and the rest of the coaching staff.

This was evident considering the disparity of the play calling between the pass and the run.

“Redzone offense is about running the ball and being detailed in the passing game, all the windows are shrunk down,” Franklin said. It magnifies when you're good in the red zone and it magnifies if you’ve got some things to work on.

“We didn't make enough plays.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football quarterback Will Levis provides spark off bench in loss Last week, Sean Clifford threw 57 passes to claim Penn State’s program record for most pass …

With Franklin breaking down his thinking of the red zone struggles, it leaves room to wonder if the Husker’s defense was ever surprised by what the Nittany Lions did.

It was well aware of the passing inefficiency of Sean Clifford and not much changed with Levis under center.

So an inside run-dominant attack featuring the legs of the quarterback seemed to be the downfall of Penn State in that area.

The vocal leader of this offense at this point is undoubtedly Pat Freiermuth, who has skipped over multiple chances to opt out for the NFL draft, for the love of his college program.

The All-American tight end said he was quick to talk about the red zone problems with his teammates and says that it will be the key to this unit moving forward.

“I talked about this with the offense after the game, we’re fine in the open field, it's just our lack of detail and execution in the red zone,” Freiermuth said. “We need to go out there and execute a little better in the red zone obviously, I mean that’s pretty ridiculous.

“We’ve got to get it fixed.”

While James Franklin made it clear he is unsure about the starting quarterback for Iowa next weekend, it’s pretty obvious that the cohesion between players and coaches on offense needs to get better.

The Nittany Lions did all the hard work by getting down the field, but continued to make critical mistakes which led to the team not receiving the benefits for getting in the red zone.

Whether the guy is Levis or Clifford, there is drastic room for improvement with this offense and it starts with scoring touchdowns in the red zone and goal-to-go scenarios.

“There's room for improvement all across the board, especially in the red zone,” Levis said. “It means nothing if you get the ball the way down there and then don't score. And that's something that I take full credit for and it's just something that we need to work on in the future and just dial down for next week.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE