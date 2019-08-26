In a lawsuit filed on Friday, former Penn State football physician Scott Lynch alleges the university terminated him after he reported that coach James Franklin interfered with his medical management of athletes.

According to the suit, Franklin pressured Lynch to clear players early and promoted a culture that did not meet ethical medical standards. When Lynch reported Franklin, he alleges he was terminated in a retaliatory effort to "avoid scandal."

In a statement to the Collegian, the university denied Lynch's claims.

"In February 2019, Penn State Health administrators decided to change leadership for athletic medicine and the delivery of care for Intercollegiate Athletics," the statement reads. "This transition was completed with the best interests of student-athletes in mind, given the increasing complexity and growing demands of sports medicine, as well as health care in general. While we reject Dr. Lynch’s claims and will vigorously defend our program and its representatives, we remain grateful to him for his five years as director of athletic medicine for Intercollegiate Athletics and for his continued association with Penn State Health."

However, Lynch says he was pressured to violate the ethical practices set forth by both Penn State and the Big Ten Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Filed in Dauphin County, the suit names Penn State; Franklin; Sandy Barbour, vice president for intercollegiate athletics; Charmelle Green, senior associate athletic director; Penn State Health; Hershey Medical Center; and Kevin Black, interim dean for the College of Medicine, as defendants.

The complaint says Franklin created a "culture and climate which, at a minimum, obstructed full compliance with the standards and rules implemented to safeguard the medical management of student athletes." It also alleges Franklin attempted to interfere with Lynch's medical decisions on multiple occasions.

In February 2013, Black hired Lynch as the team orthopedic physician for Penn State football, according to the suit. Lynch also became Penn State's director of athletic medicine in August 2014.

During his employment, the suit says Lynch reported Franklin's alleged actions to Hershey Medical Center, Penn State, Barbour and Green. It is unclear when the reports were filed.

On Jan. 24, the suit says Barbour and Green told Black that Lynch would be relieved from his position. Lynch was officially terminated on March 1.

Lynch asserts his termination was directly linked to the reports and Franklin's "undue and improper influence" over Lynch's job.

During an exit interview on Feb. 21, Lynch provided Penn State with several recommendations regarding athletic medical care. Among his recommendations, he suggested the university adopt a new position in the Integrity Office to supervise medical policies and said coaches should not discuss injuries with players.

Black told Lynch he was unable to support the recommendations on March 10.

The suit alleges Black later wrote a letter promoting the "false narrative" that Lynch was fired because Penn State wanted to hire an orthopedic surgeon who lived in State College rather than Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The suit says the defendants violated Pennsylvania's whistleblower law and public policy through retaliatory termination.

Lynch has demanded $50,000, in addition to interests, costs and damages for prejudgment delay.