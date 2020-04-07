Chris Godwin
AP file photo

Along with having a new number in 2020, Chris Godwin will be wearing some new threads for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms in a video featuring Godwin on Tuesday.

With the addition of quarterback Tom Brady, Godwin agreed to switch from No. 12 to No. 14 to allow Brady to wear the same number he wore in his tenure with the New England Patriots.

The video was filmed before Godwin switched numbers.

