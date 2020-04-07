Along with having a new number in 2020, Chris Godwin will be wearing some new threads for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers unveiled their new uniforms in a video featuring Godwin on Tuesday.

Allow us to show you the future 😏#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/naURTtwkZ3 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 7, 2020

With the addition of quarterback Tom Brady, Godwin agreed to switch from No. 12 to No. 14 to allow Brady to wear the same number he wore in his tenure with the New England Patriots.

The video was filmed before Godwin switched numbers.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State linebacker Gerald Hodges ends NFL retirement A former Penn State linebacker has decided to give his NFL career another shot.