With the Big Ten finally set to get its 2020 season underway this weekend, Penn State will travel to Bloomington to take on Indiana in the opening game of the season — a place that has challenged the Nittany Lions under James Franklin.

The Nittany Lions have won three straight games at Memorial Stadium since losing in 2013, but have an average margin of victory of just eight points.

And with a conference-only schedule this year, the easier non-conference games that usually act as a warm-up for Big Ten play will not be there — so Penn State could be on upset alert.

The Hoosiers come into this season with reasonable optimism, as head coach Tom Allen seems to have built a solid foundation since his arrival in 2016.

This year, that foundation starts with dual threat Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback.

The lefty quarterback from Tampa Bay, Florida, was recruited to Tennessee in high school as he put together some tremendous stats before committing to former Volunteer head coach Butch Jones.

However, Jones was fired after the Vols lost their first six SEC games in 2017, and eventually the program pulled Penix’s scholarship.

It has turned out to be their loss, as Penix soon committed to Indiana and has shown flashes of dynamic excellence in his first two years playing at the school.

He would’ve already been the full-time starter for the Hoosiers, but was replaced by now-Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey due to ACL and shoulder injuries.

If Penix can remain healthy, he has the natural and physical talent to become one of the top quarterbacks in the conference, and will have plenty of opportunities against ranked opponents this season.

Penix will receive help from his running back, Stevie Scott III, who also comes into this season with plenty of expectations and experience.

Scott will likely break the 2,000 career yard rushing mark against the Nittany Lions, as he needs just 18 yards to join the likes of former Hoosier stars such as Tevin Coleman and Antwaan Randle El.

That tandem will have to carry the load for this team, as both will be leaned on heavily to help carry the program to its first back-to-back bowl births since 1990-91.

While Penn State has had recent success against the Hoosiers dating back to 2013, Indiana has made it close in the last couple meetings with James Franklin’s group, losing by a touchdown or less in each of the last two games.

This will make Indiana’s defense all the more crucial in this game, as one stop may have the ability to change the game for either team.

The defensive unit for the Hoosiers, though, is without a true superstar on its depth chart, and has had some disappointing overall production the past few years.

However, Indiana does return nine starters on the defensive side of the ball from last season.

At times in 2019, the Hooisers were exposed by superior opponents and have allowed quarterbacks to sit back in the pocket unfazed, throw the ball down the field, and lose defenders in coverage.

But luckily for Indiana, it will be the first extended action for the majority of Penn State’s receiving corps on Saturday, so the matchups in the secondary should be an interesting storyline as the game goes on.

A win against the Nittany Lions would be an enormous jump start to this short season for the Hoosiers.

Indiana has shown it can compete with laterally competitive teams throughout Tom Allen’s four years leading the team, but a win against a highly ranked Penn State would be one of the biggest in the program’s history.