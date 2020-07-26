A number of former Penn Staters participated in a conversation on racial injustice in America on Sunday.

In an event titled Movement for the Movement, James Franklin and former Nittany Lion linebacker Jason Cabinda were on a panel devoted to discussing problems and potential solutions regarding racial injustice.

The event was organized by Penn State alumnus Keith Oliphant, who graduated from the university with a degree in finance in 2018 and has since moved to Chicago where he is involved in the Youth Guidance program.

In the panel, participants talked about a wide range of topics including the Black Lives Matter movement and how Black people are dealing with the inequities they face in America and in their communities.

Franklin detailed his experience as a coach of color at the FBS level and what duties the job requires of him being the leader of a football team.

“Think about this — there's 133 Division I football programs, and there are only 14 coaches of color,” Franklin said. “So I have a responsibility to have these conversations — my job starts and ends with educating.”

Franklin is currently one of four Black coaches in the Big Ten and the only Black head coach of the 31 Penn State varsity sports.

Before arriving at Penn State and playing under Franklin, Cabinda had his own moment where he saw how far he could go.

“A really powerful moment for me was actually the only day of school I ever missed — Obama’s inauguration,” Cabinda said. “Nowadays, we see more of the first Black person to do this and the first Black person to do that.”

Along with Franklin and Cabinda, there were three other panelists who participated in the conversation — Dr. Whitney Gaskins, Dr. Nevin J. Heard and Sean Price.

Gaskins is the assistant dean of inclusion and diversity at the University of Cincinnati, while Heard is an assistant professor of clinical counseling at Roosevelt University, and Price is the program manager of Becoming A Man and Youth Guidance.

Youth Guidance, a nonprofit based in Chicago, “creates and implements school-based programs that enable children to overcome obstacles, focus on their education and, ultimately, to succeed in school and in life,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

As of July 26, Movement for the Movement has raised $4,335 for the benefit of the Youth Guidance program, which is $665 away from its $5,000 goal. Anybody who donates $50 or more is entered for a chance to win signed cleats from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley.

The panel discussion was followed by a workout led by Oliphant and Chicago Primal Gym co-owner Grant Anderson, with notable Nittany Lion athletes participating, such as McSorley and New York Giants cornerback Grant Haley.

