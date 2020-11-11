As the NFL season officially passed the halfway point on Monday, former Penn State players continued to impress in the league.

Here are a few notable performances from former Nittany Lions in Week 9 of the NFL season.

KJ Hamler keeps improving

After being the hero in Week 8 for the Denver Broncos, rookie wide receiver KJ Hamler put together his best NFL performance to date.

Hamler hauled in six receptions for 75 yards on 10 targets. This included a big 36-yard reception as Hamler continues to carve out a bigger role in Denver’s offense.

Hamler finished second to fellow rookie Jerry Jeudy in receiving yards.

This season, Hamler now has 17 receptions for 190 yards and one touchdown.

The 3-5 Broncos will head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders Sunday.

Allen Robinson continues to lead Bears offense

A staple in this season’s Nittany Lions in the NFL series, Allen Robinson once again led the Chicago Bears’ offense.

Robinson tallied seven receptions for 81 yards in the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Robinson has now caught five or more passes in all but two of Chicago’s games this season.

In total, the wide receiver has hauled in 57 receptions for 712 yards and three touchdowns this season.

Robinson is sixth in the league in total receiving yards so far this season.

The Bears will return to the field Monday night for a primetime matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Defensive players put in solid performances

It was a quiet weekend for former Nittany Lions on the defensive side of the ball, but a few players made a play here and there.

Green Bay Packer Adrian Amos had the biggest performance Thursday night, totaling five tackles, which was second best on the team.

The Packers were able to defeat the San Francisco 49ers 34-17 to move to 6-2 this season.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib had two tackles and a sack in the team’s 31-26 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nassib now has 16 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season.

Fellow defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos also found his name on the stat sheet for the Carolina Panthers, as the rookie had one tackle in the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then, a pair of Nittany Lions faced off against each other in Dallas on Sunday as Marcus Allen (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Sean Lee (Dallas Cowboys) both had one tackle for their respective teams.

