Penn State will have one last nationally televised game as it closes out its Big Ten schedule.

The Nittany Lions’ game against Illinois will be broadcast on FS1 and will kick off at 5:30 p.m. from Beaver Stadium.

The game can also be streamed on the Fox Sports app and foxsports.com/live.

