After having a few breakout games, one former defensive tackle is hoping to earn his spot on a NFL roster.

Here is a closer look at former Nittany Lion Robert Windsor as he prepares for the NFL Draft.

Metrics

Age: 23

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds

Projected Round Drafted: 5

Player Comparison: Taven Bryan

Scouting Report

Had Robert Windsor entered his name in the draft a year ago, he may have been a relatively higher rated prospect than he is now in 2020.

After a quality 2018 campaign that saw Windsor finish second on Penn State’s defense in sacks with 7.5, third in tackles for loss with 11, and third in forced fumbles with two.

The defensive tackle returned to Happy Valley and put up average numbers in his senior season with just 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss — and the Nittany Lions’ defensive line regressed as a whole in terms of pass rush.

But it wasn’t a season without a shining moment for the Wisconsin native.

Windsor’s best performance of the year came when the Nittany Lions were in desperate need of a game-changer in one of the toughest places to play in the Big Ten, Iowa City.

The senior stepped up and dominated the Iowa offensive line, blowing up run plays and hurrying quarterback Nate Stanley all night.

When NFL teams look at Windsor, they are hoping to get that version of him and hope that his 2018 performance wasn’t an outlier.

Windsor has proven he has the ability to play at a high level when with a quality group of pass rushers, and also is a solid run stopper.

His 20 reps on the bench press at the combine might worry some teams as it is below what is often expected of players at the defensive tackle position.

Windsor would be best suited to end up with a team that primarily runs a 4-3 scheme as he would be able to fit into one of the interior positions within his first few years in the NFL.

Best Fit: Miami Dolphins

Miami has an abundance of picks in this draft, and the only area that it isn’t looking to improve in is the secondary.

I could see Windsor ending up with the Dolphins if they opt to use one of their three, fifth-round picks to bolster their defensive line.

Miami runs a 3-4 scheme a majority of the time but Windsor could find success at the nose tackle spot or possibly make a move to defensive end.

The Dolphins also have a history of drafting defensive linemen out of Penn State as they drafted Jared Odrick in the first round in 2010.