11:30 a.m. DE Brandon Taylor:

Another defensive lineman joins the list of signees Wednesday.

Three-star Brandon Taylor has signed his letter of intent to join Penn State. The Ohio native is the 17th-ranked player in the state.

11:11 a.m. OT Ibrahim Traore:

Penn State adds another offensive lineman with three-star Ibrahim Traore signing his NLI.

The New York native is the seventh-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports.

11:03 a.m. RB Keyvone Lee:

Another Florida running back for the Nittany Lions.

Four-star running back Keyvone Lee has signed his letter of intent to join Penn State. The Clearwater, Florida, native is the 20th-ranked running back nationwide according to 247Sports.

10:55 a.m. DE Bryce Mostella:

The 21st signee of the day is another member of the Wild Dogs.

Defensive end Bryce Mostella has signed with Penn State Wednesday. The Michigan native is a three-star and is the 18th-ranked player from the state on 247Sports.

10:45 a.m. WR KeAndre Lambert:

Wide receiver was a position of question for Penn State. So far Wednesday it has gotten plenty of help, and it gets more now.

Four-star receiver KeAndre Lambert has signed Wednesday to join the Nittany Lions.

The Norfolk, Virginia, native is the 31st-ranked wide receiver, and the third ranked player from Virginia.

10:32 a.m. DE Amin Vanover:

Penn State adds a defensive end Wednesday with the signing of Amin Vanover.

The New Jersey Native signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions. The three-star is the 18th-ranked strong side defensive end in the country.

10:23 a.m. CB Joseph Johnson:

The 18th signee of the day is a future member of the Penn State secondary.

Cornerback Joseph Johnson has signed his NLI to join the Nittany Lions. The three-star from Virginia is 247Sports' 32nd-ranked corner in the country.

10:15 a.m. QB Micah Bowens:

Penn State gets its first quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class.

Micah Bowens, a three-star dual threat QB has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

The Las Vegas native is the 17th-ranked dual threat quarterback according to 247Sports.

9:47 a.m. OG Nick Dawkins:

The next signee for Penn State is a recruit that's close to home.

Three-star offensive lineman Nick Dawkins has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

The Allentown native is the 56th-ranked guard and the eighth-best player in the state, according to 247Sports.

9:40 a.m. LB Curtis Jacobs:

Another member of the 2020 class has signed on to join Linebacker U.

Curtis Jacobs, a four-star linebacker from Owings Mills, Maryland, has signed his letter of intent Wednesday.

Jacobs is the fifth ranked outside linebacker and the fourth ranked Maryland player according to 247Sports. He is also the top-rated recruit in this class for Penn State.

9:23 a.m. WR Parker Washington:

It's back-to-back wide receiver signees for Penn State.

Four-star Parker Washington has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions. The Richmond, Texas, native is 247Sports' 44th-ranked player from the state.

9:00 a.m. WR Norval Black:

Penn State has its first Lackawanna College signee of the day.

Three-star receiver Norval Black has signed his NLI to join the Nittany Lions.

The Maryland native is the fifth-ranked JUCO receiver in the country.

8:52 a.m. S Enzo Jennings:

Another four-star, and the first secondary player, has signed his letter of intent.

Enzo Jennings, a four-star safety, has signed on to join Penn State. The Michigan native is the 12th-ranked safety nationwide according to 247Sports.

8:45 a.m. OG Golden Achumba:

Penn State grabs another offensive lineman with Golden Achumba signing his letter of intent.

The three-star Maryland native is the 17th-ranked player in the state according to 247Sports.

8:30 a.m. WR Jaden Dottin:

Penn State gets its first wide receiver signing of the day.

Four-star wide receiver Jaden Dottin has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions. The Suffield, Connecticut, native is the third-ranked player in the state and 20th-ranked receiver in the country, according to 247Sports.

8:22 a.m. OT Jimmy Christ:

Penn State gets its second offensive line signee of the day with Jimmy Christ signing his NLI.

The three-star Virginia native is the seventh-ranked player from the state according to 247Sports.

8:16 a.m. LB Tyler Elsdon:

Linebacker U gets another member.

Three-star Tyler Elsdon has signed his letter of intent to join Penn State. The Ashland, Pennsylvania, native is the 23rd-ranked inside linebacker by 247Sports.

8:10 a.m. DT Fatorma Mulbah:

Penn State gets its second straight defensive tackle signee.

Three-star Fatorma Mulbah has signed his NLI to join the Nittany Lions. The Harrisburg native is the sixth-ranked player in the state by 247Sports.

8:00 a.m. DT Cole Brevard:

Penn State gets some help on the defensive line with the signing of Cole Brevard.

The four-star defensive tackle has officially signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

The Carmel, Indiana, native is the top-rated player in the state by 247Sports.

7:51 a.m. RB Caziah Holmes:

Another year, another running back from Florida joining the program.

Four-star Caziah Holmes has signed his NLI to join Penn State. The Cocoa, Florida, native is the fourth-ranked all-purpose back and the 31st ranked player from Florida according to 247Sports.

7:46 a.m. LB Zuriah Fisher:

Penn State gets some more help on the defensive side of the ball, this time coming from Pennsylvania.

Four-star Zuriah Fisher has signed on to join the Nittany Lions. The Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, native is listed as a defensive end on 247Sports, and is the third-ranked recruit from the state.

7:38 a.m. TE Tyler Warren:

Penn State gets its second straight tight end signee.

Tyler Warren, a three-star TE, has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

Warren, labeled an athlete on 247Sports, is the 18th ranked player from Virginia.

7:30 a.m. TE Theo Johnson:

One of the top tight ends in the country is officially joining Penn State.

Theo Johnson, a four-star recruit, has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

The Ontario native is the third highest rated tight end, and the top-rated player from Ontario by 247Sports.

7:25 a.m. OT Olu Fashanu:

Penn State begins the day with some help in the trenches.

Three-star tackle Old Fashanu has signed his letter of intent to join the Nittany Lions.

The Washington DC native is the sixth-ranked player from the DC area according to 247Sports.

National Signing Day is here.

At 7 a.m., recruits can begin signing their letters of intent. Follow this live blog for coverage of each signee throughout the entire day.