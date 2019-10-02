James Franklin knew that Penn State’s offensive line was not going to be perfect.

He even labeled the group as a “work in progress” in the weeks before the season-opener, a puzzling comment considering the veteran presence that makes up the majority of the offensive line.

But he was right. Penn State’s offensive line struggled in its first three games of the campaign, especially when it came to establishing the running game against Buffalo and Pitt.

However, the Nittany Lions looked like a completely different team in their 59-0 drubbing Maryland last Friday. No small part of that was due to an inspired effort from Penn State in the trenches.

“Our offensive line is doing some really good things, and those guys have now had multiple weeks where they haven't given up a sack,” Franklin said. “That [Maryland] defense was one of the best teams in the country at getting to the quarterback, and they had two guys on each edge that were up there with the sack leaders in our conference. I think that’s really impressive from our guys.”

The departures of longtime starters Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates were a significant blow for the Nittany Lions, and this year’s group went through its fair share of growing pains at the onset.

But when things finally clicked for the offensive line, it resulted in the most complete performance of the young season for all phases of the offense.

“I was really pleased with how the offensive line played, and they continue to get better every week because of how hard we go [in practice],” defensive tackle Robert Windsor said. “We put our strength versus their strength every week, and we’re all going all out every day. So I like to think [the defensive line] is making them better, and they are making me better in return. We were really proud of the guys for their performance.”

The offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage all game long, providing Sean Clifford with plenty of time to throw for a career-high 396 yards and opening up holes for all four Penn State running backs to the tune of 198 total rushing yards and five touchdowns on the evening.

Will Fries, Steven Gonzalez and recently named captain Michal Menet are in their third season of starting for the Nittany Lions, and they know what it takes from the guys up front in order for the offense to succeed against the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Their leadership and chemistry as a unit was evident in the conference opener.

“I think the continuity of how those five guys on the line have to work together, is really different than almost any other position,” Franklin said. “With the offensive line, all five have to be playing as one, so I think the need for group symmetry is a little more important at that position.”

The offensive line has also been working to build depth via the recruiting process and player development and it has paid off through the first month of the season.

Rasheed Walker and Mike Miranda have played in all four games this season, while freshman guard Caeden Wallace has helped add to that depth, and is already getting live game experience in his first year on campus.

This improved depth will prove to be important as the Nittany Lions are just over a week away from starting their most difficult stretch of the regular season, with road games against No. 14 Iowa and Michigan State separated by a home contest against No. 20 Michigan.

“I just think as a group, we probably have more guys that we think are ready to compete at this level,” Franklin said. We can put in guys like Caeden, Des Holmes and Mike Miranda that create depth and a rotation for us, which I think is definitely valuable.”

Penn State’s defensive line will certainly overshadow its offensive counterparts, and for good reason.

But for the Nittany Lions to maintain this level of success on offense as the Big Ten season heats up, the offensive line needs to build on its performance against Maryland and carry that momentum into Penn State’s daunting October schedule.