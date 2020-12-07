Penn State’s defense put on a dominant display to lead the Nittany Lions to a 23-7 win over Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights struggled to gain any momentum on the offensive side of the ball due to Penn State’s stifling defense on third and fourth down.

The Nittany Lions held Rutgers to just 3-of-15 third down conversions and 1-for-4 on fourth down as they consistently were able to get critical stops.

Early on, the Scarlet Knights knew they had to convert on fourth-and-short situations to stay in the game.

On this fourth-and-1 in the first quarter, junior linebacker Jesse Luketa gets into the backfield and dives at Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral’s legs while the defensive line gets a big push.

The Scarlet Knights’ offensive line is driven back, and redshirt junior defensive tackle Fred Hansard sheds his block to make the tackle on Vedral and regain possession for Penn State in opposing territory.

Nittany Lions’ defensive coordinator Brent Pry drew up a blitz on this third down that worked to perfection as Penn State got the stop and forced Rutgers to punt.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Daequan Hardy blitzes from the nickel position while both inside linebackers, Luketa and redshirt junior Ellis Brooks, drop into coverage after showing a blitz at the line of scrimmage.

Hardy gets to Vedral just before junior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher does, and the Nittany Lions get the sack.

Rutgers opted to go for another fourth-and-1 around midfield here in the second quarter, this time with quarterback Johnny Langan.

Penn State’s defense is playing the run the whole way through this play, and the left side of the defense does a great job of containing the outside despite the play action going the other way.

Sophomore linebacker Brandon Smith gets off the line quickly and sets the edge on the outside as he chases Langan down in the backfield.

The Nittany Lions’ defense swarms to the ball, and if Smith didn’t make the tackle, sophomore defensive end Adisa Isaac and Luketa were both in position to make a play.

Penn State’s secondary was locking down the Scarlet Knights’ receivers all game. On this third down late in the second quarter, Rutgers had a chance for a big play to get into scoring position.

Vedral targets his receiver Shameen Jones on a deep route up the sideline that is well covered by sophomore cornerback Keaton Ellis.

Jones goes up and makes a great play to secure the ball over Ellis, but senior safety Jaquan Brisker is playing zone over the top and connects for a big hit on Jones that knocks the ball free for an incomplete pass.

Brisker is the lone high safety in this defensive scheme, meaning he plays the middle of the field and gives help where he sees necessary.

The senior safety quickly identifies that Vedral is looking at the left sideline, and Brisker is in perfect position to provide the help over the top.

After Rutgers had gone down and scored, it got the ball back and had the chance to really swing the momentum as the Penn State offense could not move the ball.

On this third down, the Nittany Lions’ linebackers flow to the ball after Vedral quickly dumps it off to his running back out of the backfield.

Even though senior safety Lamont Wade misses the initial tackle, Luketa comes from the other side of the field to make the shoestring tackle and force another fourth down for the Scarlet Knights, where they would punt.

