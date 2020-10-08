As Penn State safety Lamont Wade hits send on a tweet sharing his personal beliefs, he already knows the comments he will receive.

Based on past instances, he expects to be called racial slurs, told to transfer, told he is a 5-star bust, and will even receive personal attacks toward his family.

But Wade isn’t backing down. He said he is speaking out for a higher purpose — to create a better world for his son.

“I know who I am,” Wade said. “I’ll bet on myself 10 times out of 10, and it just doesn’t faze me. But with my son being born, I came to the realization that I don’t have to be less of who I am for other people anymore.”

Wade has always been one of the more vocal players on Penn State’s roster. But following a summer full of social unrest in the United States, Wade is not alone on Penn State’s roster.

Whether it's speaking at protests in State College, posting on social media or just sharing information in general, the Penn State program has been using its platform to speak out against hate and racism in America.

This starts at the top with James Franklin.

Following the killing of George Floyd, Franklin, one of just 13 Black FBS coaches during the 2018-19 season, released a statement saying his “heart is broken.”

“I am gutted by this nation’s most recent tragedies, and frustrated by our country’s inaction,” Franklin said in the statement. "Thankfully though, I am also encouraged by the faces of change I see every time I look at our team… Our shared pain is what binds us, but it will be our love and tenacity that guides the change needed in our country.”

Since issuing this statement, Franklin has continued to support his players using their voices to bring about change.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity there for discussions, deep conversations with your team, your staff and your neighbors and your family,” Franklin said at Penn State football media day. “The reality that we’re all going to have to find a way to deal with for the rest of our lives is adversity and challenges, and we’ve had a lot of it in 2020.”

These conversations are exactly what Penn State has had, and they come with a special meaning for the players, knowing Franklin has their backs.

“We’re all very appreciative of how Coach Franklin has reacted during these times,” offensive lineman CJ Thorpe said. “We understand that we’re more than just football players.

“We would all be downtrodden if we didn’t use our platforms to tweak things, especially during the times we have right now.”

Following a new NCAA rule that allows players to wear messages on their uniforms, Franklin said Penn State is in the midst of creating a symbol of unity to be worn by every player on the team.

And for the players, equality and unity is something they want featured in this symbol.

“That’s what's really important with all this going on — trying to get people together, and just understanding everybody’s equal, everyone’s the same and that we should love each other,” sophomore offensive lineman Rasheed Walker said.

Defensive lineman Fred Hansard appreciates the perspective Franklin brings to the locker room, being a Black head coach.

“It’s tough living in this world being Black, so just how he handled all the situations, I applaud Coach Franklin for everything he’s done for this team,” Hansard said.

According to receiver Cam Sullivan-Brown, Franklin has gone "above and beyond," holding extensive meetings and bringing in speakers, including a police chief, to talk to the team.

Safety Trent Gordon brings a unique perspective to the locker room as his grandfather, Lavalius Gordon Sr., was the first Black basketball player to play at Oklahoma State.

Lavalius Sr. played in 48 career games for the Cowboys and made 20 starts in his college career.

His grandfather’s story is one that inspires Gordon, knowing the hardships he faced and the potential change he can create.

“He just says how proud he is of how the Black Lives Matter movement has gone,” Gordon said. “We’re actually getting somewhere. Even though it seems we’re kind of stagnant right now, at least we’re pushing strides to make a change.”

Gordon also shared how his grandfather has been moved by the actions of current athletes.

“He’s just so grateful for that, because back then they didn’t have things like that, under all that oppression,” Gordon said. “All those hardships that he had to go through, he’s glad that the newer generations are pushing for change.”

Walker has also brought a unique perspective to the program, as his father Alfred is a retired police officer, leading to a number of conversations between the two this summer.

“I think the thing that hurts him a lot is he says the bad cops really ruin it for the good cops, because I know a lot of people hate the police and stuff, but literally every cop isn’t a bad cop,” Walker said about his father. “There’s a lot of good cops out there, but the decisions that some officers make can really affect other people.”

Ultimately, Walker said his father wasn't surprised with the events that transpired this summer.

“My father is retired now, but he always told me he knew something like this would always happen… if you keep messing with people and picking on people, people are going to snap,” Walker said.

And through all this, the Penn State players are comfortable speaking out and making a difference in State College and their local communities.

This wasn’t always the case for running back Journey Brown, who sits and listens, before speaking his mind.

“I’m more of a sit back and realize everything that’s going on before I speak, and then I’ll speak on the subject at hand,” Brown said. “I really love how everybody kind of attacked this — and Coach Franklin got in front of it, our team got in front of it.”

As Brown continues to listen, he knows the importance of athletes using their platforms, and it’s something he hopes continues to be more accepted by people of all walks of life.

“I feel like athletes are just using their stature and using their voice because people look up to us, and to be able to use what we believe in and kind of show that,” Brown said. “Some people are ignorant, some people don’t know.

“You can’t cheer for somebody on Saturdays, [but stop when] they take off the helmet."

Brown knows he is in a position to bring about change, and he has a unique platform to spread awareness of the problems in the nation.

He, like many other college athletes, recognizes his power.

“We can educate people a little bit better, because they do enjoy watching us. They like us,” Brown said. “I feel like we can change the world and get people to get behind it, even if they didn’t have the same beliefs before.

“I feel like as athletes in general, we have that power to change people’s minds.”

For some, the easiest way to bring about change is through voting, something the Penn State program and Franklin have stressed the importance of.

And this message has been absorbed by the players.

Hansard, admittedly, didn’t have voting on his mind before coming to college.

But according to the Burlington, New Jersey, native, he has learned from older teammates and now sees how important voting is to the future.

“This next election could be probably the most important election ever, in my opinion," Hansard said. “So we’re telling the guys it’s a good idea to vote, because that means a lot for our future and our kids' future.”

Thorpe echoed a similar sentiment, and said while many people didn’t vote in the last election because they didn’t think they would get what they wanted.

“You can’t really have a problem with something if you’re not doing everything you can to try to fix it,” Thorpe said. “That’s why I think the voting aspect is so huge now, because if you want to change something, you have to at least take the steps to change it.”