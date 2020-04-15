Former Penn State dual-sport athlete Mac Hippenhammer has officially made his decision on where he will be continuing his college athletic career.

Hippenhammer announced via Twitter on Wednesday that he will be moving on to Miami (Ohio).

According to a Miami (Ohio) spokesperson, Hippenhammer will solely be playing football at the MAC school.

Hippenhammer was a rotational piece throughout his Penn State football career, totaling seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons after redshirting in his freshman year.

Hippenhammer also started 50 games for Penn State baseball in his career, totaling 44 hits in 177 at bats.

"He's a special kid and somebody that I love and was fortunate enough to coach, and [I] will always have a strong connection with him," Penn State baseball coach Rob Cooper told the Daily Collegian. "He was a good player for us, a great competitor [and] a good person."

