James Franklin and the Nittany Lions got a big addition to the 2020 recruiting class after Theo Johnson announced his commitment at Holy Names High School on Monday afternoon.

The Ontario product is the second-ranked prospect in Penn State’s incoming class of recruits, and he joins the Nittany Lions after delaying his originally scheduled commitment date on Nov. 18.

He is 6-foot-6, 242-pounds and has a 0.9622 247Sports composite rating.

Johnson is the third-ranked tight end in the 2020 class and is the Nittany Lions’ highest-rated recruit at the position since Adam Breneman in 2013, according to 247Sports.

The 4-star prospect visited for the whiteout weekend win against Michigan on Oct. 19 and was recruited by tight ends coach Tyler Bowen.

Johnson chose the Nittany Lions over Georgia, Michigan and Iowa and he joins 3-star commit Tyler Warren as one of the two tight end commits in the 2020 class.