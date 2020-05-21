James Franklin is spending more time at home than usual in May, and the coach seems to be eating well.

Franklin shared photos on his Twitter account on Thursday night of a beef wellington that his daughter, Shola, made from a Gordon Ramsay recipe.

@GordonRamsay my daughter Shola is a huge fan of yours & tonight she followed your recipe for Beef Wellington & she crushed it, you would have been proud! Thanks for the inspiration, always welcome in Happy Valley. pic.twitter.com/6uLQceOkxC — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) May 22, 2020

And it’s safe to say the chef, who is known for his outbursts and insults, would approve of the dish.

Franklin stated that Ramsey would have been proud of the dish, which is one of Ramsey’s most famous recipes, featuring a beef tenderloin wrapped in duxelles, prosciutto and finally puff pastry.

Franklin also said his daughter is a huge fan of the celebrity chef and invited him to State College anytime.